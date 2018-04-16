Aries New Moon and more….

By Mary Plumb | April 16, 2018

I’ve assembled some links on today’s New Moon, and a few writers on current events before settling down with a guide to Venus in the night sky.

Nadia Gilchrist at Ruby Slipper Astrology calls the New Moon in Aries, the Firecracker Moon. “This won’t just be a new beginning, it will be surprising, liberating and disruptive. Events will move quickly, and you may have to hit the ground running. Mercury in Aries will station direct (5:20 AM EDT) on this day, so this will also involve results from Mercury’s retrograde, which began on March 22nd. “

Jamie Partridge’s blog, New Moon 15 April 2018 – A New Day includes mention of the Fixed star Al Pherg at 27°03′ Aries. “Robson said it gives preparedness, steadiness, determination and final success. This is a terrific star to have with a new moon. It means your fresh start or new project has a great chance of succeeding”

New Moon April 15 – Bloody Pens by Marina at Darkstar Astrology writes: “This is certainly a very dramatic new moon! In relationships, it could be make-or-break time. Uranus will force change if one does not make that change willingly. It is time to be brave and even provocative if you want to take control of the new moon’s revolutionary energy.

The worst thing to do at this new moon would be to suppress anger as it could cause a right old tempest later on. Cards need to be put on the table and truth exposed.”

U.K. astrologer Gregory Scott has a 17-minute video on

New Moon in Aries April 16, 2018.



New Moon in Aries April 2018: Second Chance by Leah Whitehorse includes mention of Venus and Jupiter. “Venus opposite Jupiter can give us an urge to want it all and it’s hard to discriminate between what is good for us and what isn’t. We need to stay mindful of excess and over-consumption. Just because we want it, doesn’t mean we should have it.”

Leah also notes:

“Uranus is an unstable, unpredictable energy yet it can also represent awakening too. We may feel jazzed up, electric, sparkling with great ideas that we want to set into motion. This is a lunation where we could receive cosmic downloads as Uranus is the higher frequency of intellectual Mercury. Universal information is available which can help us dare to display our unique talents. Flashes of inspiration could fortify us with the courage to take independent action.

But it is unpredictable – remember, the tiger is coming out of the cage! Mercury is still on the degree of his station too and sometimes this can also be a shaky influence. The main caution advised is to pause for breath if possible. Take a moment, survey your surroundings, listen. This is new territory.”

Awaken and Unfurl! The New Moon in Aries 16 April 2018 by Andrew Smith at C*I*A includes a quote from Rumi and this concluding thought: “I cannot think of a better mantra for this Cardinal Fire lunation than written by the late poet/philosopher John O’Donohue when he beautifully asks you to ‘Unfurl yourself into the grace of beginning that is at one with your life’s desire.’ – To Bless the Space Between Us: A Book of Blessings.”

(You can also link to an audio version and hear Andrew reading his lovely words.)

Robert Wilkinson includes many factors in his analysis of The April 2018 New Moon, Pt. 2: Signs, Sabian Symbols and What It All Means: “This article covers significant aspects, degree symbols, and other important factors in this Aries New Moon chart. This Lunation will help us express our unique qualities and individual part to play in the greater Whole, give us new opportunities if we open our imagination, and allow us to get beyond old inhibitions. With the Lunation conjunct Uranus, it’s transformation time!”

He also describes Mark Jones’ planetary pattern at this lunation: “Currently, the outer planet occupied span begins with Jupiter in Scorpio, and proceeds through outer planets in Capricorn, Pisces, and Aries. This is a hemispheric distribution, with all the outer planets in about half the signs (excluding TransPluto, since Jones didn’t use it in defining his patterns). That means the pattern du jour is primarily influenced by the position of the inner planets, shifting the pattern every so often.”

From New Moon in Aries 15 April 2018: Wild Card by Julie Demboski: “The New Moon is also in close semi-sextile to Sedna, and is novile both Neptune and Hygeia (the latter exact), but is outside acceptable range to anything else. This makes the interesting scenario where we will have the NM event, then an emotional reaction (as the Moon reaches Uranus just a few hours later), then enlightenment (when the Sun arrives in a couple of days).”

Astrology of Now: War or Peace? by Christina, The Oxford Astrologer writes: “Mars, the planet of war, aggression, action and passion, is pounding his way through the sign of Capricorn. At the start of April, he contacted somber, stony Saturn, sitting there in his own sign, and at the end of the month, he contacts that underworld crime lord Pluto. These two powerful outer planets are both now in this sign of the establishment, governance and earthly power.

Jude Cowell comments on Trump Strikes Syria: April 13, 2018. She offers a bi-wheel of Syria – using the time when Bashir Assad took over the government, “at dawn on November 13, 1970” – and Trump’s natal chart. One comment: “My Latin days are far behind me but I do remember that in olden times the Roman army had sense enough not to wage war when Jupiter the General was retrograde as it is now.”

Angela, of Ohio Astrology writes that United States Bombs Syria 30 Minutes Too Early: “….the air strikes began ‘shortly after 4 am local time.’ In Damascus, the moon entered Aries a little after 4:30 am.”

“During the air strikes in Syria, Mars was in 15 degrees of Capricorn. Mars generally likes being in Capricorn because Mars is outward directed energy and Capricorn is ambitious and goal-oriented. Mars likes goals and ambitions for they are something to target.

Mars transiting Capricorn joins up with the long-lasting Pluto transit of Capricorn. Combined, there is a lot of authoritarianism and dominance in the global energy. Authoritarianism appears to be seeping into the average life across the globe from electronic monitoring to loss of civil rights.”

The author also looks at “some other US invasions” – Vietnam, Iraq, Grenada, Panama, Afghanistan.

Regarding the March 30, 2003 invasion of Iraq, she writes: “Mars was in 9 degrees of Capricorn. Our last three invasions occurred with Mars in Capricorn.”

Enough war!

Let’s remember Venus: Venus Visits Night Sky this Month: How to See It.

“Now that Venus is finally gaining prominence in the evening sky, it will team with the moon (on April 17), the Pleiades (on April 24) and more, making for some eye-catching configurations.”

Be well everyone and have a good New Moon week.

May all of your endeavors carry your own uniquely spirited imprint!

1 Comment »