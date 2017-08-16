By Mary Plumb | August 16, 2017

Mary Plumb corrects a very public error – writing a blog based on an incorrect birth time.

Oh dear, this is embarrassing…although before I wrote the blog on Sam Shepard I had been in personal touch with AstroDataBank to clarify the time, I just got an email that they have changed the record and it is more likely CWT after all. (I based the blog on CST.) I apologize for my error. (In an attempt to make this a teaching moment: the current Mercury retrograde in Virgo is quite close to my MC degree…right out there in full view for all to see.) Mary

