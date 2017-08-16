Mercury retrograde
By Mary Plumb | August 16, 2017
Mary Plumb corrects a very public error – writing a blog based on an incorrect birth time.
Oh dear, this is embarrassing…although before I wrote the blog on Sam Shepard I had been in personal touch with AstroDataBank to clarify the time, I just got an email that they have changed the record and it is more likely CWT after all. (I based the blog on CST.) I apologize for my error. (In an attempt to make this a teaching moment: the current Mercury retrograde in Virgo is quite close to my MC degree…right out there in full view for all to see.) Mary
5 Responses to "Mercury retrograde"
Mary,
You’re the best! What a great teaching moment to share and surely gives all of us a “heads up” when it comes to communicating in this mercury retrograde time. I love your honesty.
Mary, I didn’t receive the Sam Shepard post and I am confused as there seems to be no link to the article…..
Me too! Mercury R strikes again! 🙂
Hi Rachel,
I took the article down because it was based on a quite possibly wrong birth time..
I may write on Sam Shepard again though..
Thanks for writing..
Hi Judi,
