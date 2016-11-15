« TMA This Week article list
President Trump’s First 100 Days
By Pat Paquette | November 15, 2016
As Donald Trump was walking to the podium to give his victory speech, it looked to me like he was about to cry. (1)
Perhaps it was simply fatigue. After all, it was 3:00 a.m. and the end of a grueling campaign that would have exhausted anyone, let alone a 70-year-old man. Even so, with the ultimate spotlight upon him, you would think a Rising Leo would be beaming ear to ear.
Maybe, like everyone else, he was in a state of shock. Only two weeks earlier, his own pollster conceded that he was way behind former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the odds-on favorite. (2) The abrupt reality that in six weeks he would be responsible for running the most-powerful nation on earth had to have been sobering, enough to humble even a billionaire business tycoon of the greatest, most amazing immodesty.
Trump’s brief address was uncharacteristically gracious, conciliatory, and restrained. Although it couldn’t erase 18 months of divisive rhetoric, it garnered cautious support from political leaders key to his future success or failure. President Barack Obama set the tone in an address to the nation the day after the election, followed by remarks the next day in a joint appearance with the President-elect.
“As I said last night, my number-one priority in the coming two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our President-elect is successful,” Obama said following a 90-minute meeting with Trump that was scheduled to last half an hour. “And I have been very encouraged by the, I think, interest in President-elect Trump’s wanting to work with my team around many of the issues that this great country faces.” (3)
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent who ran as a Democrat against Clinton in the primaries, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the progressive Democrat from Massachusetts, both said they would be willing to work with Trump. “To the degree that Mr. Trump is serious about pursuing policies that improve the lives of working families in this country, I and other progressives are prepared to work with him,” Sanders said. “To the degree that he pursues racist, sexist, xenophobic and anti-environment policies, we will vigorously oppose him.” (4)(5)
For his part, Trump indicated that he would rely on Obama’s counsel — a revelation that can’t have pleased Republican leaders hard at work on an agenda they hope will fly through the Republican majority in both houses of Congress. (6)
It’s too early to tell how much of it Trump will go along with. Already, he’s softening his positions on hard-line campaign statements, such as repealing Obama’s healthcare legislation and prosecuting Clinton. After months of calling her “Crooked Hillary” and suggesting she should go to jail, he now says it’s not a priority. (7)
For all practical purposes, all bets are off on what a Trump administration will do. The pundits have been making predictions for months, even though very few gave him any chance of winning. Even fewer predicted he would get support from liberal lawmakers such as Sanders and Warren. New estimates are coming out daily as information emerges from Trump’s transition team, but circumstances are changing so fast that they may not have a very long shelf life.
Astrologers didn’t fare much better in predicting the outcome of the election. There were some who correctly predicted that Trump would win, but most favored Clinton, including a panel of astrologers at the annual conference of the International Society for Astrological Research (ISAR). (8) ISAR President Ray Merriman has some good observations in his latest weekly forecast on how we missed it, not the least of which is that Hillary Clinton actually won the popular vote. “I cannot think of a single astrological model that would be able to measure or project an electoral vote outcome with more probability than a popular vote,” he writes. (9)
Maybe we can do better at forecasting his first 100 days in office. There are many charts we could analyze: the chart for the time the election was called for Trump; the inauguration chart; charts for the solar eclipses on September 1, 2016, and February 26, 2017; the 2016 and 2017 Aries ingress charts; Trump’s transits and progressions, and charts for major planetary transits, such as the Mars-Neptune conjunction on New Year’s Day (late New Year’s Eve in western time zones) and Venus retrograde on March 4. Many astrologers will have others, with many different ways to interpret them.
The three I’d like to consider here are for the moment the election was called for Trump, plus transits to Trump’s natal chart on his first and one-hundredth day in office. This isn’t intended to be a thorough analysis but rather a preliminary discussion of the astrological influences at work during the first 100 days of his administration.
The Associated Press called the election at 2:29 a.m. on November 9. (10) The chart has 25°14′ Virgo Rising, with Mercury at 24°53′ Scorpio in the 3rd house of communications, in an applying sextile to the Ascendant and partile quincunx to the Midheaven at 24°36′ Gemini.
All charts Placidus houses, True node
Election called for Donald J. Trump
Nov. 9, 2016
2:29 a.m. EST
Washington, D.C.
38N54 77W02
Mars is at 0°02′ Aquarius, having left Capricorn less than two hours earlier, as the last glimmer of hope for a Clinton victory was vanishing. (11) Mars is exalted in Capricorn, which is associated with the established order. Among its traits are patience, discipline, and respect for the rules. Conversely, Aquarius represents the rule-breaker and upstart, rebellions, shocks, and upsets. With Uranus in Mars-ruled Aries since late May 2010, world affairs already were in a volatile state. (12) We can expect major upheavals between now and December 19, when Mars enters Pisces. However, even after Mars enters laidback Pisces, there will be more surprises, possibly in the form of shocking secrets revealed to the public.
On January 27th, just a week after Trump takes office, Mars will enter its own sign of Aries. At the solar eclipse at 8°12′ Pisces on February 26, Mars will be conjunct Uranus by exact degree, in an ominous cardinal T-square with Jupiter and Pluto reminiscent of global civil unrest in 2013 and 2014.
Another standout feature of the election night chart is the close conjunction of Neptune with the lunar South Node at 9-10° Pisces, and the Moon in an applying conjunction. Neptune represents confusion and possibly deceit, although the fog is so thick that even when you know it’s concealing something, you just can’t see it — maybe because there’s nothing there after all. At times like this, we need reliable instrument panels, because we can’t trust our own eyes and ears. Unfortunately, anything with electronics can be hacked. Until the fog lifts, we need to proceed with caution, concentrate on remaining stable and upright, and remind ourselves that we don’t know what we don’t know.
Mars conjoins the South Node at 5° Pisces the day after Christmas, crosses 9° Pisces on New Year’s Eve, and conjoins Neptune on New Year’s Day. If there were any irregularities in the election or other unforeseen consequences, these are key dates to watch.
Much already has been written about the Inaugural chart for the United States, so I will only mention a few points. The Inauguration is always held on January 20 at noon. (13) This means the Sun is always in the first or second degree of Aquarius, and Taurus will always be on the Ascendant.
2017 Inaugural
Jan. 20, 2017
12:00 pm EST
Washington, D.C.
The Inaugural chart features a stellium of Neptune, Venus, and Mars in Pisces, plus Chiron and the lunar South Node. I realize how contentious this election cycle has been, with passionate arguments on both sides. Maybe, just maybe, it’s a good sign that Chiron, the planet of wounds and healing, is snugly tucked between Venus and Mars, which represent the polar opposites of female and male, all in Pisces, the sign of unity and compassion. Of course, Pisces isn’t the fish, but the fishes, whose negative characteristics include excessive secrecy, passive-aggression, addiction, escapist behavior, and feeling that one is always the victim.
One additional point worth mentioning is that the Inaugural chart has no retrograde planets, which is relatively rare and bodes well for the new administration. Inauguration Day happens to fall within a four-week window that is the only period of the entire year when all of the planets are direct.
There also has been enough written about Trump’s natal chart that it’s not necessary to go into a lot of detail here. (14)
Donald J. Trump
June 14, 1946
10:54 a.m. EDT
Jamaica, NY
40N41 73W48
The one thing worth repeating is the conjunction of his Sun, lunar North Node, and Uranus in Gemini. Sun-Uranus people display many characteristics we associate with Aquarius. There’s no denying that Trump can be shocking and that he’s anti-establishment. For those who wonder how any of his supporters could see him as an “outsider” when he’s one of the billionaire class that has reaped most of the benefits of the economic recovery while working families struggle even harder to make ends meet, remember that many top Republican leaders refused to endorse him precisely because he’s not a member of their “club.” In short, he’s not a Davos Man. (15)
Let’s turn to Trump’s transit charts for his first day in office and his 100th day. Technically, it’s the 101st, which just happens to be the day of the Full Moon in Libra, but it’s in the wee hours, well before the start of his 101st workday.
In the debate over who would win the election, much was made of Saturn’s pass over Trump’s Moon at 21° Sagittarius. Saturn transits usually occur in three phases. In Trump’s chart, the first pass falls on December 30, just as transiting Mars is closing in on the conjunction with Neptune mentioned above.
Donald Trump/transits for Inauguration
Bi-wheel: Inner: Donald Trump, natal
Outer: Inauguration Jan. 20, 2017
Saturn stations retrograde at just under 28° Sagittarius on April 5th and stations direct on August 25, two seconds from Trump’s Moon. That means he will have a prolonged Saturn-Moon conjunction, within 5° of exactitude from May 22 to November 16, 2017, and in a partile conjunction from July 24 to September 26. Saturn’s second and third pass over his Moon essentially will be a 12-day conjunction in late August, during which there is a total eclipse of the Sun directly over the United States — the so-called Great American Eclipse. I don’t know about you, but I’m all in favor of making American Eclipses Great Again!
The Saturn-Moon conjunction happens once every 29 years and is generally regarded as a depressing and lonely time. Trump might not feel so great about himself, which is easy enough to imagine of someone who has taken on a gargantuan job for which he is ill prepared. His confidence in his ability to forge deals could be badly shaken in the first 100 days, as could his confidence overall. He won’t be able to ignore the advice of staff and wing it, as he did during the presidential debates. And while he campaigned on “draining the swamp” of political insiders, those people know their way around Washington politics, and Trump could find himself in the weaker position.
We don’t know the “real Donald Trump” and so don’t know whether he really thinks he’s as great as he lets on. But if he does, the Saturn-Moon conjunction could bring a real come-uppance – not that that’s necessarily a bad thing. Ultimately, this could be a profound growth experience for him.
On the brighter side, he will be in the midst of a Jupiter return on Inauguration Day. This is another transit that usually happens in three phases. The first pass will be on December 4, 2016. By Inauguration Day, Jupiter will be slowing to its station retrograde at 23° Libra on February 5, in a tight square with Trump’s natal Saturn. This could help him meet challenges, particularly in choosing advisers. It won’t be surprising if he goes through several major personnel changes (as he did in his campaign) before assembling a team he’s comfortable with and that’s comfortable with him. With transiting Uranus opposing natal Jupiter and squaring natal Saturn, there could be some serious shakeups, and it won’t take long for embarrassing internal conflicts to be leaked to the media. There also will be adjustments to his everyday life that he could find confining and irritating. Sagittarius Moon needs freedom, but President Trump will not be free to go anywhere he wishes, whenever he wishes, and his personal life is going to be in a fishbowl.
Despite the overwhelming challenges, there are indications in the charts that President Trump’s first 100 days in office could be surprisingly successful. While Saturn on his Moon may bring a constant barrage of discouraging criticism and negative press, and with the stress of a T-square to his natal Saturn suggesting constant upheavals in staff and surroundings, there is an ace in the hole: Transiting Jupiter and Uranus, (while squaring natal Saturn) also form a tight trine/sextile to his Sun-Uranus conjunction. If he does manage to make good on some of his campaign pledges to help the suffering middle class, he will get the credit for it.
By the Full Moon at 21°32′ Libra on April 11, Trump will be two days away from the second pass of his Jupiter return, and the Full Moon in Libra will reinforce the “mystic rectangle” formation with Sun and Moon conjunct the North and South nodes of the Moon.
Donald Trump/April Full Moon
Bi-wheel: Inner: Donald Trump, natal
Outer: Full Moon April 11, 2017
If he can climb the steep learning curve between now and Inauguration Day and also find a way to allay fears that hate groups will have free rein during his presidency, his first 100 days will give him the momentum he’ll need to make it through what’s sure to be an intense summer, when the eyes of all the world will be on him.
Footnotes:
(1) Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Victory Speech, C-SPAN, Nov. 9, 2016.
(2) Kellyanne Conway Says It’s ‘Disappointing’ Some GOP Leaders Are Not Voting for Donald Trump, ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos, Nov. 8, 2016.
(3) Remarks by President Obama and President-elect Trump After Meeting, Nov. 10, 2016.
(4) Sanders Statement on Trump, Nov. 9, 2016
(5) Read Elizabeth Warren’s speech about working with President-elect Donald Trump, by Nik DeCosta-Klipa, boston.com, Nov. 10, 2016.
(6) GOP Congress Begins Crafting Agenda for President Trump, by James Arkin, Real Clear Politics, Nov. 10, 2016.
(7) Trump and advisers hedge on major pledges, including Obamacare and the wall, by Jose A. DelReal, Nov. 11, 2016
(8) Astrologers Align Against Trump, by Edward Snow, Astrology News Service, Oct. 20, 2016.
(9) Raymond Merriman’s Weekly Preview for 2016-11-14, The Merriman Market Analyst, Nov. 12, 2016.
(10) The Latest: Trump promises ‘I will not let you down’ The Associate Press, Nov. 9, 2016.
(11) Mars entered Aquarius at 12:36:28 a.m., November 9.
(12) Uranus entered Aries on May 27, 2010, but stationed retrograde a month later and returned to Pisces in mid-August. It re-entered Aries on March 11, 2011, and will remain there until May 2018.
(13) Unless the President-elect has an astrologer who insists on fine-tuning the Inaugural chart to the arc second. Incidentally, if January 20 falls on a Sunday, the president is sworn in officially in a private ceremony, and the public celebration takes place on Monday.
(14) Donald J. Trump, June 14, 1946, Jamaica, N.Y. Rodden Rating AA, BC/BR in Hand.
(15) “Davos Men” refers to an elite group of wealthy (predominantly) men exemplified by members of the World Economic Forum, which hosts an invitation-only annual meeting in the winter in Davos, Switzerland. From Wikipedia: “According to political scientist Samuel P. Huntington, who is credited with inventing the phrase ‘Davos Man’, they are people who ‘have little need for national loyalty, view national boundaries as obstacles that thankfully are vanishing, and see national governments as residues from the past whose only useful function is to facilitate the élite’s global operations.'”
Wikipedia: World Economic Forum
33 Responses to "President Trump’s First 100 Days"
Awesome! Thank you for This!
You’re welcome, Lisa. We might as well start looking forward, eh?
One can only hope that Mr.Steven Bannon,Trump’s Chief Strategist,and formerly of infamous Breitbart News,which is a major advocate of the White Supremacy movement will be out the door first. This appointment will “poison the well” for years to come.
Marjorie, I think there’s a good possibility he won’t last too long. I’ve been looking at his synastry chart with Trump, and it looks like Godzilla versus King Kong. Maybe it worked during the campaign, and maybe they’ll tolerate each other through the transition, but I’d be counting the days.
Congratulations!!! an excellent article, clear and very easy to follow what is coming up ahead. There were many suprises in this last year, we will see with 2017 brings.
Thank you very much for sharing.
Gillian, you’re very welcome. Thanks for taking the time to comment. 🙂
Great blog. Thank you so much for laying the groundwork ahead. I noticed too that the Sun on Inaugration Dayis all by itself with no helpers, no other planets in Aquarius. This speaks to the situation as well.
Thank you again
Kate
Kate, that’s a really good observation! Not sure I like the implications, though.
I just checked for midpoints (one of Mary’s favorite techniques). The Moon-Uranus midpoint is 0°04′ Aquarius. Saturn-Neptune midpoint is 1°53′ Aquarius. Any thoughts?
The Electoral College must give it’s vote December 19th. It was not originally intended to be a rubber stamp to the first 270 votes gathered, the members of the College are not legally bound to their states majority. They can vote their conscience if they are brave enough to go against the tide (Uranus). Very Interesting is that December 19, transiting Saturn conjuncts Trumps S Node (negative karma and loss, Saturn saying No) AND transiting Mars enters Pisces moving to quickly conjoin transiting S Node and Neptune. What a tempting hope that this will reveal some major skullduggery like Russian vote tampering or something equally disqualifying.
Paula, I’ve been meaning to look at the chart for the Electoral College vote on December 19, so thanks for the reminder.
Unfortunately there has been a rash of inaccurate information in the social media about the Electoral College. The first and most obvious rebuttal is that Clinton would need to take 37 electoral votes from Trump (as of the current count, 306-232), and they all would have to come from Republicans.
Both parties chose their candidates through state primaries or caucuses, which have a delegate system similar to the Electoral College. In other words, Donald Trump already has been doubly vetted by the Republican Party, so why would they suddenly change their minds and vote for Clinton, especially when they are poised to control both houses of Congress and the White House for the first time in ten years?
If, by some peculiar set of circumstances, Republicans with “buyer’s remorse” over Trump were able to convince their colleagues to abandon him, it would not be for Clinton but for another Republican, possibly Vice President-Elect Mike Pence.
Below are some good sources of information. Vox tends to lean left, so when they say there’s no way the Electoral College will shift to Clinton, it’s not because they’re pro-Trump. The second two sources are from an organization of state legislatures. The states are responsible for choosing the electors, so these explanations are “straight from the horse’s mouth,” as it were. The last source is a video. Although there is disagreement about whether lawmakers intended to ensure that the most-populous states on the coasts wouldn’t have an undue advantage, it has in fact served that purpose.
No, the Electoral College won’t make Clinton president instead of Trump
The Electoral College
National Popular Vote
The Electoral College and Why It Matters
One thing that is often forgotten in the heat of the discussion is that the vote broke down very closely along urban-rural lines, with rural populations favoring Trump. Calls to stop him are coming primarily from the cities. If they were successful in their effort, there would be an outcry even louder than what we’re hearing now. Below is a link to an article that attempts to explain the gulf between the country’s urban and rural populations and how it favored Trump. If you don’t have time to read the whole thing, at least read through the second section, with the electoral map. CAUTION: Very NSFW language, as you might guess from the title.
How Half Of America Lost Its F**king Mind
Hi! I’ve been looking at this with regard tio Mercury going retrograde on Dev 19th, and the vote-call chart having mercury ruling the ascendant and MC, and Mercury conjunct Sun. In rulerships, sometimes mercury retro can be serious. The retro will be in Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, in its own malefict transit.
Mercury is also ruler of Trump’s Gemini sun.
Love your avatar! And thanks for the information. I hadn’t thought to do a chart for the college decision, but will now. Mike Pence as Pres. is as horrifying a prospect as Trump. I read Huffington Post and Vox among other news sources, so my slant on the electoral college is coming from their editorial commentary. It is interesting to know that the college was meant as an oversight and brake in case the voting public got it wrong. This quote from Alexander Hamilton regarding the college, “the office of President will never fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications.” This is an important part of the college’s reason for existence it seems, so maybe some brave members, who are not bound by their states rules, will move their focus out a bit and take a real look at “eminent degree of requisite qualifications” and could vote accordingly. It was also put into place before our country included different time zones which has made the Pacific states with Hawaii & Alaska irrelevant – but that’s an argument on a different point.
Whoever it is doesn’t look to get much support from the Inauguration Chart anyway. The Supreme Court as the battleground is certainly reflected in that chart. I’m wondering if we are looking at something as unthinkable for the 21st century U.S. as revolution, we are so polarized.
Good Luck and Good Wishes to us all.
Paula, I rarely cite Vox, given that they often do betray a liberal bias. But of all the options I had, including HuffPo, it was the only one that didn’t suggest that electors somehow have a duty to defy their party leadership and “vote their conscience,” that they would be honoring the spirit of Alexander Hamilton, or that there’s a remote possibility they would defect en masse.
Here’s my problem with that thinking: The GOP chose its candidate after months of vetting and not just on the vote of the “uneducated masses” feared by the Founders. The suggestion that one party should be able to declare the other party’s candidate as “unqualified” in order to throw out the rules and nullify election results is something we’d expect from a totalitarian regime. If the voting machines were tampered with or some other irregularities occurred, and it can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, that could justify a change in the outcome. But even then, I’m not sure what the recourse would be.
Bernie Sanders has been working overtime in the past few days with recommendations for dealing with the Trump administration. I think he’s right on the money, and it means that we need to get actively involved. Here’s the long version of his talk at George Washington University (my alma mater!) on Thursday night:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7Tf-3j4aXQ
(The sound on Bernie’s speech isn’t great, but this is the best video I could find. If anyone finds a better one, let me know.)
Oh, and my avatar: that’s Astrology Cat, a.k.a. Jinn. Being exposed to astrology from early kittenhood, Jinn is an avid follower of the discipline and a most valuable assistant to his mistress (who, it must be said, is his underling in all other affairs).
The Electoral College for California meets at 2:00 pm Dec 19, all states meet and vote on that day, but set their own time. The votes are then sent to the Senate in Washington, read and counted Jan. 2, 2017 (the first Monday of January). They meet to do this at 1:00 pm. This information comes from ca.gov. & Cornell University Law School.
Pat, you think a chart for 1/2/2017 1:00 pm EST then?
Paula, thanks for tracking down that information. I think it’s valid to look at both dates, but I still think we need to look at the chart for December 19. There are several ways to approach it. Mine would be to use the earliest meeting time, which appears to be 10 a.m. EST (Indiana) according to a partial list at this site:
http://www.thegreenpapers.com/G16/EC-Meeting.phtml#NY
There are several states on the list with no reported times, but most seem to favor noon, so it seems reasonable to assume that 10 a.m. will hold as the earliest time. I’m inclined to use Washington, D.C., as the location, since the vote is for the nation’s president. If you argue for Indianapolis, the Ascendant changes by nearly 12 degrees, although the degrees of the planets remain exactly the same.
Really sad to see such ill informed people thinking that the Electoral college will unpledge with over 30 something Faithless electors when you can only find 2 at most in history. I blame this on the bias left wing media that only wants to create tension and emotion with a ill informed vulnerable populace. Their lies and snake like behavior have been so obvious thruout this election
Sad too, seeing so many astrologers abandon unbiased reporting to feed their emotions where majority of astrologers around the world got this election wrong and gave a bad name to the field of astrology
I do thank Pat Paquettes article 100 days. It is one of the better analysis of the activity in Donalds chart which obviously indicates he makes it thru the Electoral college no problem. It has all the struggles, lows and highs of a new Presidency job written all over it. When I read Hillarys chart earlier in the year for 2017 there was shockingly weak activity, definitely not showing any Presidency.
Steve, I don’t know that I’d call Hillary’s transits “shockingly weak,” but it all depends on which chart you’re using. The latest addition, the 2:18 a.m. chart, doesn’t look strong, and in fact, many astrologers said that if this really was the right time for her, she would lose. That does rather lend some credibility to it.
(FYI, to folks still interested in that discussion, please note that I never said the 2:18 a.m. time or the chart were invalid; only that the source wasn’t reliable. An unreliable source might eventually turn out to be accurate, just as rumors sometimes prove to be true. Until you have hard evidence, you just don’t know.)
Hi Pat
thanks for this very clear and helpful analysis. Although I live in the UK, in Scotland, most of us are hugely interested – and alarmed – by what has been happening in the USA. Your level headed approach, not untinged by optimism, is appreciated.
Personally, I feel as though I have been inhabiting the set of a particularly bad B movie ever since the USA election. This is not helped by the fact that Trump’s mother was born in a village on the same small Scottish island as me. I am therefore looking forward with some apprehension to finding a Trump-type shrine there on my next visit…
If he did that, It would probably be large and a nice shiny Trump gold, so that you won’t be able to pretend it’s not there.
Thanks, Anne.
By the way, I just finished reading your article on Saturn cycles in the December/January issue of TMA. My second Saturn return recently concluded, so your article was particularly meaningful for me.
Somehow, a Trump “shrine” on a small Scottish island seems incongruous. Reminds me of the film, Local Hero. 🙂
Hi Pat, With Jill Stein’s bid to audit the ballots of WI, MI and Pennsylvania–and calls for battleground states to be audited as well…some interesting times ahead;)
It also appears the US astrological chart has only exhibited the same current aspects twice before in history: just prior to the American Revolution and just before the Civil War. I am in the process of digging up the astrologer who relayed these findings. Had you heard of that analysis?
Kim, I apologize for not having checked this out yet. I’m very interested in this and have done some preliminary work on a related line of research. If you find out anything, please drop a line here. I’d like to know more.
Trump’s inaugural chart – noon Jan 20, 2017 – is almost a mirror image of Hitler’s inaugural chart – Jan 30, 1933 at 11:30 am.
Trump also has a nasty fixed star on almost all of his natal planets with Algol dead on his MC.
Going to be a bumpy ride…
Sharon, I hadn’t heard that about the inaugural chart so I checked it out. I don’t know that I’d call it “almost a mirror image,” but there are some pretty crazy connections!
The thing is, it’s not “Trump’ inaugural chart.” It’s the nation’s. I wonder, if Hillary had won, how would we be interpreting it? And what if he doesn’t make it much past inauguration and Pence takes over?
I have to tell you that all this talk of Trump as the next Hitler makes me very uncomfortable. We don’t know yet how he’s going to govern. Nothing that he’s done in the past, including campaigning, has been even remotely similar to POTUS.
Bernadette Brady doesn’t think Algol is necessarily evil but that it got a bad reputation in part because it represented the “wild, raw, frightening face of the outraged feminine.” She says it can indicate a destructive nature, but that it also can represent an ability to handle intensity. There’s a lot more. If you have a copy of Brady’s Book of Fixed Stars, you can find her listing of Algol starting on p. 188.
Brady also looks at the heliacal rising star, which is not the same as a star on the Ascendant. She explains it in her book and also says a little about it in one of the free charts available on Astrodienst (go to “Special Charts” in the drop-down menu on the Extended Chart Selection page and look for for Brady’s reports).
Trump’s heliacal rising star is Ankaa, in the constellation Phoenix. Brady notes that there’s not a lot of history on it, but she gives it some of the transformational symbolism of the phoenix bird. His heliacal setting star is Arcturus, which also is very fortunate. And then, he’s got Regulus on the Ascendant.
You are right that he has stars conjunct several planets. Which ones besides Algol strike you as particularly nasty?
Bellatrix and Capella conjunct his north node. El Nath and Alnilam conjunct his sun. Pollux conjunct Saturn. The Behenian star, Procyon, conjunct Venus. Alphard conjunct Mars. Seginus conjunct Jupiter.
Read Volker Ullrich’s “Hitler: The Ascent 1889-1939” You might begin to feel a little more uncomfortable with the actual similarities than you do with people bringing attention to them.
And I disagree with your assertion about whose inauguration it is. Make no mistake, Donald Trump is being inaugurated on January 20th, not the nation. It’s meaningless to ask what it would have meant had Hillary won. She didn’t. Or perhaps she did and Trump will be president anyway. That’s rather the point.
At this time in history, the collective unconscious of the United States has coughed up an embodiment of its id in the figure of Donald Trump. Just as Germany called forth Hitler to represent and act upon her darkest impulses. (Jung had quite a bit to say on this topic.) And the U.S. is not an anomaly in this regard. This angry populism, these ethnocentric, hard right movements are taking root all over the Western world and beyond. (Who could have predicted Duterte in the Phillipines for example?)
I did the inaugural synastry chart on a hunch. Look more closely at it…
The T-square of Uranus / Pluto with Pluto in opposition to itself from Cancer (1933) to Capricorn (2017) is very conspicuous. And it’s aggravated in the 2017 chart by Jupiter in Libra completing that historic t-square in a Grand Square. That impulse from the collective unconscious is being replayed and inauspiciously enhanced. Rounding it all out is the opposition of Neptune, Venus and Mars in the 2017 chart – to the Neptune, Jupiter and Mars in the 1933 chart.
Regardless of who embodies these energies, this is the drama currently unfolding in the stars. And as above, so below…
Sharon, I did look at the synastry chart. Closely.
The Uranus-Pluto square is something we’ve been looking at for years. Ray Merriman was commenting on it in the 1990s. Nicholas Campion wrote a long analysis for the Aug./Sept. 2011 of TMA in which he looked at the combined Saturn-Neptune and Uranus-Pluto cycles as indicators of political uprisings. He cited Richard Tarnas, who mentions Nazi Germany several times in Cosmos and Psyche.
In looking back on the previous Uranus-Pluto square, of course the first thought on everyone’s mind was the rise of Hitler and the run-up to WWII. So it’s not as though the astrology community hasn’t thought of this already. However, as Ray Merriman has pointed out (and probably others; I’m just not aware of who), there’s a difference between a waning square, which is what we had in the 1930s, and a waxing square, which is what we have now. The waning square is more indicative of destruction.
The inaugural chart is a means of forecasting what the incoming administration, whether in its first or second term, will mean for the nation. Astrologers have been looking at the 2017 inaugural chart for well over a year. After Trump won the Republican nomination, a vast majority of astrologers assumed that Hillary Clinton was going to win. I don’t know of a single one who looked at the inaugural chart and said, “OMG, it’s Nazi Germany!” Nor do I know of anyone who looked at the chart and said, “OMG, it’s Nazi Germany, and that means Trump is going to win!”
There is no question that the world has taken a turn to the right. I saw that coming with the outer planetary aspects to Uranus in Aries. But “right” is not synonymous with “Nazi” or “fascist.” Much of what people like Newt Gingrich are proposing is right out of their 1990s playbook. Rolling back twenty years on important gains isn’t acceptable, and we need to fight it. But it’s not Nazi Germany, by a long shot.
FWIW, multiple polls during the election cycle showed that a majority of Americans don’t want to take away a woman’s choice or repeal gay marriage. That includes many Republicans. Interestingly, the polls also show that the divide has widened between Democrats and Republicans. They used to think of each other as misguided or wrong. Now they think the other side’s policies will damage the nation. They’re not just “wrong,” they’re “evil.”
I do agree with you, though, that we’re heading into rough times. There’s the U.S. Pluto return coming up, the Saturn-Neptune conjunction, and a lot of other volatile transits. It also isn’t lost on me that the “Great American Eclipse” cuts right across the country, with the greatest eclipse in the middle.
Good point! One must ALWAYS beware of bias while interpreting astrological indicators.
Awesome post- and I thought the same thing that he looked like he was going to cry, maybe a shock as if he couldn’t quite believe that he had actually won. For just a moment under that Regulus wild lion mane of his, I’m sure I saw a glimmer of humility.
Looking at his progressed chart I found that on 7th August 2016 (7/8/9) his Sun flipped from 29’59” The Mighty Leo into 0’00” Virgo. New cycle, New beginning.
I’m obsessed with learning about fixed stars (not much out there)
Noticed he also has Jupiter nestled with fixed star Spica conjunct ascendent. According to (constellation of words site)
“Spica signifies, and marks, the Ear of Wheat shown in the Virgin’s left hand.”
Any insights on this? I’m taking it that either Trump has now found himself in Virgin territory or his presidency is Virgin’ on the ridiculous! All that Virginity, who would have thought 😉
Queenie, I’m pretty sure I have never used “Trump” and “virgin” in the same sentence — until now, that is. But it’s not just Trump who’s in unexplored territory. The entire country is facing many unknowns beyond what we’d ordinarily expect with an incoming administration.
I am not an expert on fixed stars. My go-to source is Bernadette Brady, who is the goddess of fixed stars and one of the most respected astrologers in the world. “Brady’s Book of Fixed Stars” should be on the bookshelf of every astrologer and serious student. Brady’s system of using fixed stars is quite different from the way many traditional astrologers look at them.
She gives special importance to the heliacal rising star — the star that rose with the Sun on the day of birth (or on the day nearest to the day of birth when a significant star rose with the Sun). For Trump, that star was Ankaa, in the constellation Phoenix.
You can get a list of parans on Astrodienst (astro.com). Look for it on the page for Extended Chart Selections, in the drop-down menu under Special Charts.
Astrodienst also has a very cool diagram, with a link to a printout of aspects between planets and fixed stars. To find it, go the Extended Chart Selection page and click on Circular charts. For chart type, selected natal chart wheel. For chart drawing style, select Astrodienst Fixed Stars from the drop-down menu. On the diagram, above the birth data, there’s a link to “Additional Tables.” When you click on it, you get a PDF will all sorts of interesting data.
In general, when using fixed stars, you need to work with very small orbs. Brady recommends 1 degree (+-30′).
Thank you so much Pat, funny you should mention Bernadette Brady as I just last week discovered (via the astro site and google) her Fixed Star book!! I’m kind of excited about discovering more, I appreciate the help and recommendation. (And will be buying her book).
I feel in every way that Trump had to win the election. Like a spiritual crisis (where the old falls) to make way for the new. So, that is very interesting about the Phoenix constellation- a fiery rebirth from the ashes. (Def Food for thought).
Have a great ?holiday?season?!
oops, (the spectacular html ‘cut and paste stars’ I tried didn’t publish – sorry)
edit: Have a great *holiday*season*!