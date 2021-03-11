Backdrop & update on Meghan

By Mary Plumb | March 10, 2021

Meghan Markle was born on August 4, 1981. This is an updated version of a blog I wrote about her in February 2019. (1)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; 4:46 a.m. PDT; Canoga Park, CA (34N01 118W36)

Placidus houses

The prenatal solar eclipse (PNSE) occurred the week before she was born: this was a total solar eclipse (i.e., the Sun was within 5° degrees of the lunar node) on July 30 at 7°47’ Leo. Total eclipses are thought to have a stronger or more lasting impact. Her PNSE was Saros series 1N. (2)

Fast forward to 2017, there was a total solar eclipse on August 21 at 28°50’ Leo, the degree of the fixed star of royalty, Regulus. (3) This was also a repeat of the birth Saros series 1N.

At the time that the natal Saros cycle was recurring — with the August 21 total solar eclipse — Meghan was beginning a 1st-house year in annual profections. August 4, 2017 was her 36th birthday, always a 1st-house year. In her case, the natal Ascendant is Cancer — the Moon was the Lord of the Year. (The time from August 4, 2017 to August 4, 2018 was a 1st-house year.)

During that profected year: her engagement to Prince Harry was announced (November 27); she married on May 19, 2018 (watched by 1.9 billion people worldwide), and she became pregnant with Archie. (According to the interview with Oprah, they had a private wedding a few days earlier.)

There was also a total lunar eclipse on January 31, 2018 at 11°39’ Leo conjunct Meghan’s natal Sun. (Fitting the symbolism of the Leo eclipse conjunct her natal Sun, her father suffered a heart attack and was unable to attend her wedding.)

On her birthday in August 2018, she entered a 2nd-house profected year. With Leo on the 2nd cusp, the Sun was the Lord of the Year. In October her pregnancy was announced to the world; her child would be seventh in line for the British throne.

There were three eclipses in 2019 that impacted her horoscope. A total lunar eclipse on January 20 (when she would have been pregnant) at 0°49’ Leo, the degree of her natal lunar nodal axis.

Archie was born on May 6, 2019. (4)

Placidus houses

Then, when Archie was two months old, a total solar eclipse on July 2 at 10°41’ Cancer conjunct Meghan’s natal Mars, ruling the 5th (11°26’) and Harry’s descendant (11°36’ Cancer).

The partial lunar eclipse on July 16 at 24°00’ Capricorn, was conjunct her Ascendant–Descendant axis.

This is a lot of eclipse activation in a natal horoscope, which can bring a confusing, distorted or overall “strange” quality into a life. (The word eclipse means to obscure, conceal or hide). This inclines me to have sympathy for how unsteady she must have felt in these early years of the marriage, and to imagine a very strong instinct to protect Archie.

Fast forward to the Oprah interview, aired on March 7 in the U.S. At 39 years old, Meghan is now in a 4th house profected year; Venus is the Lord of the Year. It’s notable that transiting Venus was at 13° Pisces, on the 9th Placidus cusp, opposite her natal Venus in Virgo. This transit falls right on the 3rd/9th cusps.

Biwheel: Meghan with transits for Oprah interview: 8 p.m., March 7, 2021

In January 2021 during this 4th house year, her progressed Venus moved into Scorpio. Although it’s impossible to speculate on the interior life of public figures, this particular sign change in a progressed chart is significant. We don’t know how she will experience the transition from Venus in her sign of rulership into the sign of her fall — we can only see that it is has happened this year. This is a long term situation, and subtle (there are, of course many other astrological factors at play). Meghan’s progressed Venus has been in Libra since 1995, it remains in Scorpio until 2047.

All good wishes for the family’s happiness.

And, on another note: here’s to the monarchy updating itself and getting with the times, confronting entrenched and desperately damaging racism, and begin to share their wealth far and wide.

Footnotes:

(1) AA data: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; August 4, 1981; 4:46 a.m. PDT; Canoga Park, CA

(34N01 118W36)

AstroDatabank

(I also wrote about the January 2020 announcement that Harry and Meghan were leaving the royal family. (This blog has Harry, Meghan and the Queen’s charts.)

(2) The Saros cycle, understood by the earliest known astrologers, the Chaldeans, connects eclipses at 18.3-year intervals. There are cuneiform tablets from 670 BCE marking this cycle, which lasts about 1,300 years and is comprised of approximately 75 eclipses.

In Meghan’s lifetime, there has been one other Saros series 1N solar eclipse. This was the famous fixed grand cross solar eclipse (18°18’ Leo) on August 11, 1999. Closely observed in mundane astrology, I do not know enough about her life to see what was going on at that time.

(3) Regulus progressed onto 0° Virgo in November 2011.

Here’s a piece by Cayelin Castell on that change, Planets with Regulus: Heart Star of the Lion~ess

(4) A data: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor; May 6, 2019; 5:26 a.m. BST; London, England (51N19 0W10).

AstroDatabank

