By Paetra Tauchert | October 19, 2021

We arrive at the Full Moon in Aries on Wednesday, October 20 at 7:56 a.m. PDT (10:56 a.m. EDT). This is a Full Moon that speaks of war. She is conjunct Eris the Goddess of discord, opposing the Sun with Mars, all coming into a tight t-square to our good friend Pluto, who is very powerful now in his direct motion.

With war and discord in a standoff, the pressure release valve is Pluto, so we know that the path must include death and rebirth. It is time to connect a taproot to the Great Spirit.

I’d like to share this important piece from the Hopi Prophecy:

“You have been telling people that this is the Eleventh Hour, now you must go back and tell the people that this is the Hour. And there are things to be considered…

Where are you living?

What are you doing?

What are your relationships?

Are you in right relation?

Where is your water?

Know your garden.

It is time to speak your truth.

Create your community.

Be good to each other.

And do not look outside yourself for your leader.

Then he clasped his hands together, smiled, and said, “This could be a good time! There is a river flowing now very fast. It is so great and swift that there are those who will be afraid.They will try to hold on to the shore. They will feel they are being torn apart and will suffer greatly. Know the river has its destination. The elders say we must let go of the shore, push off into the middle of the river, keep our eyes open, and our heads above the water.

And I say, see who is in there with you and celebrate. At this time in history, we are to take nothing personally, least of all ourselves. For the moment that we do, our spiritual growth and journey come to a halt.

The time of the lone wolf is over. Gather yourselves! Banish the word “struggle” from your attitude and your vocabulary. All that we do now must be done in a sacred manner and in celebration.We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”

— Hopi Elders’ Prophecy, June 8, 2000

Use the pressure of this Full Moon to shore up your defenses in the face of the coming winter. Put some things in place this week that will help you feel more prepared.

Blessings, Paetra Tauchert

(artist unknown)

Bio: As an international consulting astrologer, Paetra has helped hundreds of clients synchronize their lives to cosmic cycles, and live with greater harmony and understanding. She is a contributing columnist to The Mountain Astrologer magazine and a part of the editorial team. She was certified as an Evolutionary Astrologer through Maurice Fernandez in 2017, was voted Most Promising New Astrologer at the i-Astrologer Conference in 2018, completed Fundamentals of Astrology, with Austin Coppock in 2019, and in 2021 completed the Practitioners Level Horary Course from the School of Traditional Astrology in London. Paetra has a background in holistic healthcare and all things plants, which she brings into her consultations. She teaches astro-botanical illustration classes, using art and astrology, and teaches a year-long class called the Wheel of the Year, blending astrology, herbalism, and heirloom magic.

Paetra Tauchert Astrologer

Chart for Full Moon: Oct. 20, 7:56 a.m. PDT, Grass Valley CA (39N02 121W04) Placidus houses, True node. Sun-Mars opposite Moon-Eris, square Pluto is highlighted



