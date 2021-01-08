Mars and bedlam

By Mary Plumb | January 7, 2021

Hello friends,

I have a few immediate impressions about the events in Washington, D.C. yesterday.

I was so happy to wake up yesterday to the news that Raphael Warnock won the Senate seat in Georgia! Yay! Go Jupiter-Saturn in Aquarius! I was tracking the live feed of Congress so I saw the striking and confusing moment when the chamber was hastily emptied as pro-Trump mobs stormed into the building.

I noted the time was 2:15 p.m. and saw the the Ascendant was then at 8°48 Gemini, partile conjunct the Sibly Uranus ..uh oh, doesn’t look good. It was shocking to watch as the mayhem continued to escalate. (The lack of police presence was one especially distressing visual to behold.) Uranus is in the 6th house: the work and health of the nation, those in service to the nation.

U.S. Sibly chart with transits to the insurgency in the Capital

Placidus houses, True node (1)

On November 30 a lunar eclipse at 8°44 Gemini/Sagittarius was on the Sibly Uranus — that planet at that degree has recently been triggered.

Transiting Mars at 29°56’ Aries had a last inflammatory burst in the sign of his rulership (toxic masculinity?). One reporter described the “aggrieved and infuriated Trump supporters.” Trump’s Ascendant is 29° Leo; he easily fired up his fans that morning. “Fight for Trump!” was one cry in the crowd of supporters.

Mars transited into Taurus a few hours later, and the members of Congress collected themselves and reconvened to complete the immediate task at hand: verifying that Joe Biden won the electoral votes and was the next president — having that job settled brought a moment of calm. (Mars in Taurus, now co-present with Uranus, squares Saturn on January 13 and perfects the conjunction with Uranus on January 20 — obviously, extreme challenges ahead. This was a moment in time where a concrete action was taken.)

Transiting Mercury was at 27° Capricorn, conjunct the U.S. Pluto (27° Capricorn). The U.S. is approaching our Pluto return. Transiting Pluto was 24° exactly opposite Sibly Mercury at 24° Cancer. The Sibly chart (the national character) has Mercury opposite Pluto. There are lots of ways to think about this, (plutocracy, etc.) but I’ll just mention the streak of paranoia that is part of the temperament of the U.S. that has been noted by historians. (2)

Transiting Moon is 21° Libra, in the Sibly 10th (“the whole world is watching”) and applying to the transiting Mercury-Pluto conjunction, which is picking up the natal Mercury-Pluto opposition.

As I mentioned above, there are myriad ways to analyze this moment, see how we got here, and consider what’s next.

There are reams of causes and meanings and interpretations that we will be thinking about and discussing and integrating for a long time. For now, I’m going to let my nervous system settle down.

We have a guest writer tomorrow with another view.

Take good care everyone.

Footnote:

(1) United States (Sibly chart), July 4, 1776. 5:10 p.m. LMT, Philadelphia, PA.; transits: January 6, 2021, 2:15 p.m. Washington, D.C.

(2) U.S. historian Richard Hofstadter wrote “The Paranoid Style in American Politics” in 1964. “American politics has often been an arena for angry minds.”

Harpers Archive

