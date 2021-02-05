Our Aquarius moment..

By Mary Plumb | February 5, 2021

You are the sky. Everything else – it’s just the weather.

Pema Chödrön

The reality of the terrible grief of many thousands of lives — and jobs, security, homes, habitats — lost in the last year is beyond comprehension.

And yet, creeping slowly along, getting more distance from the epic-changing celestial configuration that perfected in January 2020, (Saturn, Jupiter and Pluto conjunct in Capricorn) we have stumbled out of an especially dark and despairing passage and uncovered a precious gem in the rubble.

In December, Saturn and Jupiter came together in the air sign Aquarius. We are in the earliest days of a 200-year cycle of these two planets who line up to renew the inspiration and structures behind our social contracts, our collective agreements of how to make this shared world work. The air element brings the force of wind to disperse density, to bring freshness, and to prevent things from decaying beyond repair.

The Sun, Mercury and Venus have joined Saturn and Jupiter in Aquarius, and the New Moon at 23° at Aquarius is on February 11th, at 11:05 a.m. PST.

(This chart is set for my location, Ashland OR. Placidus houses.)

The sky as a symbol for awareness is a familiar metaphor. In some traditions, the sky suggests the clear intelligence of the awakened mind.

The Vajrayana master, Dilgo Khyentse Rinpoche (1910 – 1991) wrote:

“Your view should be as high and vast as the sky. Pure awareness, once it manifests within the mind’s empty nature, can no longer be obscured by negative emotions…”

If there was ever a time to connect to the limitless field of possibilities inherent in the open sky, this is it. The Aquarius planets beckon us into the grand scope of the mind with its limitless capacity for imagination, creativity, fertility. Our visions and ideas and inspirations will follow our own leanings and proclivities, and are unique to each of us. And, we are all part of this great open-sky moment.

This is the sky beyond some fierce storm clouds. Saturn’s gravitas is in attendance, and yet there is a profound optimism when we participate with the great unknown that is longing to be born.

The effects of the pandemic and lockdown have engendered wildly different situations and responses for each of us. We do not know where we are going in this great unfolding, and we all know that we are involved in a profound upheaval in life as we have known it.

An old course is coming to an end and a new way is beginning. We know that time is short, the stakes are high and we are tied together in the matrix of all the elements.

Within the clear views of this storyline, I am thinking about at the two benefics, Venus and Jupiter, co-present in Aquarius now, they form an exact conjunction at the New Moon. We can find joy and happiness within the reality, surely one way to accept Saturn’s offer. There is a practice from the Buddhist tradition that is known as rejoicing. I see it as one of many superpowers for these times. Described as skillful means, we train the mind to notice the good in ourselves and others, to rejoice when good things happen to others. We rejoice at our own good deeds or successes, and rejoice for other’s good deeds as well. It is said to magnetize the virtue or grace of our actions as a means to bring more happiness and ease suffering.

Certainly, it lifts the spirits!

Be well, everyone.

