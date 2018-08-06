Superman and OOB Mars

By Mary Plumb | August 6, 2018

Along with record-breaking heat, fire, and drought in many places on the globe, the current cycle of Mars traveling out of bounds (OOB) has seen the arrival of a new Superman.

Ten-year-old swimmer Clark Kent Apuada, of Salinas, California, broke Michael Phelps’s 23-year record for the 100-meter butterfly on July 29, 2018. When Clark Kent broke that record, people started calling him Superman. (1) (I have not seen his birthday published anywhere, but that will be an interesting chart to look at one day.)

The Moon or a planet is out of bounds when it exceeds the maximum northern or southern declination reached by the Sun at 23°36’. An OOB planet is seen as acting above and beyond its normal behavior. Along with excess heat and strife, Mars is also connected to acts of physical courage, and this breaking of a sporting record fits the symbolism. Mars is traveling OOB from July 7 through September 23.

Actor Christopher Reeve was best known for his award-winning portrayal of the superhero in the 1978 movie Superman. He was born with natal Moon conjunct Mars in Sagittarius, the sign of the man and the horse, and both planets are also OOB: Natal Mars is at 24°S54’, and the Moon is at 27°S03’. (2)

Christopher Reeve

Sept. 25, 1952

3:12 a.m. EDT

Manhattan, N.Y.

In 1995, Reeve was thrown from a horse at an equestrian competition. This accident left him paralyzed and unable to breathe without a respirator; he was on a ventilator for the rest of his life. Recognized for his courage and persistence in overcoming his injury, he became a highly visible advocate and lobbyist for spinal cord research. Reeve died in 2004 at the age of 52.

On another note, Mars will reach maximum declination on August 14 at 26°S29’. Unhinged, a reportedly “tell-all” book by former reality television star and Trump administration aide Omarosa Manigault, goes on sale August 14. There’s no certainty that this book will have any impact on public perceptions, but the irony of the title, Unhinged, being released on the day of Mars’s most extreme declination could hardly be richer.

And, with a reference back to Superman, the upcoming solar eclipse on August 11 is at 18°41’ Leo — the degree of the Reeve’s Ascendant is 19° Leo. RIP Christopher Reeve.

We wish continued success to ten-year-old Clark Kent Apuada.

And may we all experience a bit of our radically, heroic best with OOB Mars!

Footnotes:

(1) “ ‘This kid is unlike any other young man that I’ve ever coached,’ Clark’s coach Dia Riana told CNN. ‘He’s always stood out, he’s just, he’s kind of a savant of sorts.’

Clark’s supernatural abilities aren’t confined to the pool. ‘He does piano lessons, he does martial arts, and at school if there’s a computer class, coding, or STEM programs he’s always joining,’ his father, Chris Apuada, said.’ ”

CNN

(2) Wikipedia: Christopher Reeve

He was born on September 25, 1952; 3:12 a.m. EDT; Manhattan, NY, USA; Rodden rating: A.

