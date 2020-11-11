2020 20/20: A Post-Election Analysis

By Alex Miller | November 11, 2020

They say hindsight is 20/20, but a judicious use of asteroids can provide quite a bit of foresight as well. I have written volumes about the 2020 U.S. presidential election over the past year using this lens, anticipating a Biden victory as long ago as his November 2019 solar return, and it seems now in the aftermath that a review of the most crucial determining factors is in order.

So here we go!

First, let’s talk about natal potential. Joe Biden has a close square from the Sun at 27° Scorpio to asteroid Whitehouse at 28° Aquarius, creating a strong personal pull to the presidency. (1) The office feels natural for him, as something innate and central to his core being, as witnessed by his two prior unsuccessful presidential bids.

In contrast, Donald Trump has an opposition from Whitehouse at 4° Capricorn to Mercury at 8° Cancer — it is his populist rhetoric that is the key to the Oval Office for him, but with Neptune at 5° Libra on the fulcrum of a t-square, Trump’s pronouncements aren’t always realistic, fact-based, straightforward or honest. (2) Fanatical zeal can also be a byproduct of Neptune, as seen in the unwavering devotion of his diehard supporters. An early warning sign that Trump’s time in office might be coming to an end was an exact solar eclipse conjunct Whitehouse (4° Capricorn) in December 2019, followed by a glancing blow from another in opposition at 0° Cancer in June 2020.

Then, solar returns for each candidate.

In November 2019 I was stunned to see in Biden’s solar return an exact conjunction of asteroids Nike and Victoria, named respectively for the Greek and Roman goddesses of victory, which conjoined the SR Ascendant and SR Moon, and squared the SR Sun. (3) This incredibly powerful and benefic configuration seemed to me to virtually guarantee the Democratic nomination, though I was less certain about the general election, occurring scant weeks before the 2019 SR expired. Additionally, SR Whitehouse at 15° Virgo conjoined the natal Midheaven at 19° Virgo, and squared natal Victoria at 19° Sagittarius, offering support for a successful presidential run. Looking ahead to the 2020 SR, which would govern the inaugural, I noted Whitehouse at 24° Scorpio conjunct the 27° Scorpio Sun, bringing home the potential of the natal square, locked in a t-square with SR asteroid Karma at 27° Leo, which argued for a fated resolution, and SR asteroid Troemper (for Trump) at 27° Taurus.

Trump’s June 2020 solar return was less helpful. The 22° Gemini Sun was enmeshed in a grand cross, with SR asteroid Karma conjoined, opposed by SR asteroid Hybris at 22° Sagittarius, squared by SR Whitehouse at 24° Virgo and a Mars/Neptune/Moon stellium at 20° and 25° Pisces (Mars exact with Neptune at 20°). This amounts to being called to account (Karma) by the people (Moon) for a virtually invisible (Neptune) response to an infectious disease (Mars); a loss of faith (Neptune) from an enraged (Mars) population (Moon) in his quest for the Oval Office (Whitehouse). Hybris is named for the Greek goddess of prideful arrogance, and it seemed to me that this was Trump’s Achilles heel (asteroid Achilles also appears in the Pisces mix at 26°), an inability to admit mistake and respond with humility to a clear failing.

That potential was obviously related to the COVID-19 crisis, which received an anemic response from the administration, which attempted to downplay its impact and severity. I have used asteroid Koronis as a celestial stand-in for coronavirus, closest match phonetically, with good results. In Trump’s birth chart, asteroid Koronis at 13° Capricorn opposes asteroid Nemesis, a point signifying downfall, undoing and ruin, at 16° Cancer.

Nemesis has been busy throughout Trump’s term in office, but he has thus far escaped serious consequences despite the clear threats from a combination of asteroids Mueller and Russia in square (the Mueller investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 campaign) and asteroid Volodymyr conjoined it (the attempt to extort Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for manufactured dirt on Joe Biden, which led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives). It would take a global pandemic (Koronis) to take him down, bolstered by an exact lunar eclipse hit to Koronis (13° Capricorn) in July 2020, coinciding with one of the peak periods of COVID-19 spread in the US.

In Trump’s 2020 SR, Koronis appears at 16° Aries, in an exact t-square with natal Nemesis at 16° Cancer, also squared exactly by asteroid Josefa at 16° Libra, an asteroid representing Joe Biden. Josefa is also at station, having turned direct just five days before, making it an embedded factor in the coming year. This seemed likely to provide the coup de grace to the Trump presidency, and so it proved.

It was a heavy karmic period for Trump; in addition to the Sun/Karma conjunction in the SR, Trump’s exact natal pairing of Saturn and Karma at 23° Cancer had been stressed all year by the transiting Saturn/Pluto conjunction opposing it, a period of reckoning (Karma) in career matters (Saturn), potentially with devastating results (Pluto). By the time the election rolled around on November 3rd, transit Karma has moved to 23° Leo, broadly conjoining Trump’s natal 29° Leo Ascendant and squaring his natal MC/IC axis at 24° Taurus/Scorpio within a degree. It was time to pay the piper.

That brings us to Election Day itself….

..which showed a Yod, or Finger of Destiny, with asteroid Troemper (closest to Trump, which I have used effectively since his announcement of his candidacy in 2015) at 1° Gemini on the apex, inconjunct to an exact pairing of asteroids, i.e., Nemesis and NOT (a general disqualifier or symbol of blocked progress) at 2° Scorpio, and asteroid America with Icarus (recklessness, failure to heed good advice) at 3° and 1° Capricorn. That spells downfall and rejection (Nemesis/NOT) from the nation (America) for its rash (Icarus) commander-in-chief (Troemper). From 1° Gemini, Troemper also conjoined TNO Sedna at 28° Taurus, within orb of Trump’s natal MC at 24° Taurus, with Sedna — named for an Inuit goddess who dwells in the deepest, most inaccessible region of the Arctic Ocean — symbolizing isolation.

And, asteroid Bida (closest to Biden) at 6° Capricorn conjoined America in an ongoing extended conjunction which had been in effect since July, coaxing a strong identification of Biden with the country. This conjunction had been relevant throughout the most critical period of the campaign, from the nominating convention and final stages of the race through the debates and the election itself, allowing his countrymen to warm to the idea of a Biden presidency. This pairing lies at the fulcrum of a t-square with Venus at 7° Libra (representing support from women) and asteroid Truth at 7° Aries (highlighting Biden’s essential authenticity and genuineness). And in perhaps the clearest signal yet of a progressive victory at the polls, asteroid Demokritos (closest to Democrat) at 0° Scorpio conjoined asteroid Victoria at 1°, both within orb of Mercury, ruling the vote, at 25° Libra.

Also, the Biden/Harris ticket had locked up the energies of the ongoing Capricorn stellium, which it bookended and corralled to its purpose, with asteroid Camillo (Kamala) at 19° Capricorn leading off the parade, followed by Jupiter (expansion and increase) at 21°; Pluto (transformation and empowerment) at 22°; Saturn (the presidency itself) at 26° and asteroid Josephina (Joseph) at 28° Capricorn ending the procession, all squared Mercury (25° Libra).

This seemed to me to point clearly to a Biden win in the popular vote, but as 2016 showed, with the Electoral College system, there’s plenty a slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip, and it was possible to lose the presidency despite leading by millions of votes; Donald Trump might somehow pull another rabbit out of the election hat. But that particular history was not to repeat itself.

In a final act of cosmic irony, both the chart for the calling of Pennsylvania and the presidency for Joe Biden (by both the AP and NBC News at 11:25 a.m. EST, November 7, 2020) and Biden’s victory speech that night (8:40 p.m. EST in Wilmington) show angles which are conjunct Donald Trump’s natal Nemesis (exact on the Descendant for the call and one degree shy of the Ascendant for the speech).

Divine justice had caught up with Donald Trump at last.

Footnotes:

(1) Joe Biden: November 20, 1942, 8:30 a.m. EWT, Scranton PA; Rodden rating A.

(2) Donald J. Trump; June 14,1946; 10:54 AM EDT; Jamaica, N.Y., Rodden AA.

(3) See Alex’s article on Biden’s 2019 solar return.

