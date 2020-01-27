A (Royal) Family Story

By Mary Plumb | January 27, 2020

The Full Moon eclipse on January 10 at 20°00’ Cancer occurred with Uranus — defender of chaos and always keen to agitate — making a direct station. The light of a Full Moon makes matters visible; polarities (bright lights and large shadows) are extreme and emotional reactions are magnified. Uranus adds unnerving or unexpected situations. (1) The eclipsed Moon quickly moved to oppose Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto, highlighting again the ubiquitous demonstrations of the Capricorn archetype (e.g. authority figures, power structures, traditional views, elders and wise ones).

A demonstration of these planetary factors is the story unfolding in the British Royal family, aka the House of Windsor. (2) On January 8, two days before the eclipse, Harry and Meghan (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) announced that they are leaving the royal family. According to press reports, the couple made the announcement quickly, or before they had planned to, because they got word that their news was about to be leaked. The Full Moon eclipse and Uranus station may have hastened the announcement, but undoubtedly their desire to have a different life had been building for a while.

For example, the Total Solar Eclipse on July 2, 2019 was at 10°41’ Cancer, within one degree of Harry’s Descendant (11°36’) and Meghan’s natal Mars (11°26’). The Lunar Eclipse on July 16, 2019, at 24°00’ Capricorn, was directly on Meghan’s Ascendant/ Descendant axis (24°11’). (3)

All charts Porphyry house and True Node

Harry, Duke of Sussex

September 15, 1984

4:20 p.m. BST

Paddington, England 51N21 0W12



Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

4:46 a.m. PDT

Canoga Park, CA

34N01 118W36



The head of the House of Windsor, Queen Elizabeth, whom the tabloids tell us is very close to Harry, has 21°39’ Capricorn rising. Her horoscope is currently besieged by transiting Saturn and Pluto, as well as closely aligned with the most recent Lunar Eclipse at 20°00’ Cancer. (4)

Elizabeth II and transits for January 10, 2020

April 21, 1926; 2:40 a.m.

Mayfair, England

52N30 0W09



The composite chart between Harry and his grandmother has the Sun at 11°34’ Cancer.

Composite chart: Harry and Queen Elizabeth



The Queen’s horoscope, progressed to January 10, shows that the Ascendant has just moved onto the Aries point (0°30’ Cancer), with the Moon at 10°31’ Capricorn, linking her acutely now to Harry and Meghan’s natal horoscopes.

Inner wheel: Queen Elizabeth

Outer wheel: progressed to January 10, 2020



For more on the Sussex backstory: The last eclipse of 2019, a Solar Eclipse on December 25, also directly aspected Harry and Meghan’s individual horoscopes. That eclipse was at 4°09’ Capricorn, conjunct Harry’s Jupiter (3°33’) and square Meghan’s 1st-house ruler, the Moon, which is conjunct Saturn and Jupiter (4°53’ – 6°40’ Libra).

The lunar nodes moving through the Cancer/Capricorn axis have had us all sorting through layers of family connections and hierarchies. Our emotional bonds — attachments to and responsibilities for one another — have been in the purifying waters of the dragon’s lair. These motifs are playing out quietly and soulfully for most of us. May we all continue to refine the well of deep nourishment and authentic support that the Cancer/Capricorn archetype promises.

References

(1) Two people I am close to had big, sudden upsets: one, with the Uranus station on the 6th-house cusp, had emergency life-saving surgery; the other, with the station exactly on the Descendant, was assaulted in a random, hit from behind, aggressive attack. Of course, many other aspects aligned to produce these specific storylines, but Uranus can be quite literal in its sudden upsets.

(2) “The House of Windsor came into being in 1917, when King George V, formerly of the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, concerned that his Germanic sounding surname would alienate his British subjects at the height of German xenophobia during World War I, changed the name of his dynasty to the more English-sounding Windsor. Declaring at a meeting of the Privy Council on 17th July, 1917, that ‘all descendants in the male line of Queen Victoria, who are subjects of these realms, other than female descendants who marry or who have married, shall bear the name of Windsor’.”

English Monarchs

(The sunrise chart for July 17, 1917 has the nodal axis at South Node 10°46’ Cancer/North Node 10°46’ Capricorn. The July 2, 2019 Solar eclipse was on this axis.)

(3) AA data: Harry, Duke of Sussex; September 15, 1984; 4:20 p.m. BST; Paddington, England (51N21 0W12)

AstroDatabank

AA data: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; 4:46 a.m. PDT; Canoga Park, CA

(34N01 118W36)

AstroDatabank

Last year (February 2019), I wrote about Meghan and a few events in her life via eclipses (including the pre-natal Solar Eclipse), and the Hellenistic time lord technique of annual profections.

(4) AA data: Elizabeth II; April 21, 1926; 2:40 a.m.; Mayfair, England

AstroDatabank

