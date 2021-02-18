By Mary Plumb | February 17, 2021

“Self-love is revolutionary. We cannot fight for others when we’re fighting a war inside ourselves. Compassion is a power that we first bestow on ourselves & then give away through our actions—to people, to our planet. When we recognize this, that is when love becomes our legacy.” Amanda Gorman, February 14, 2021

Already an accomplished activist and writer, Amanda Gorman rose to global prominence when she recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20, 2021. (1) She was born on March 7, 1998 in Santa Monica, CA.

Without having a birth time, astrologers quickly noted her natal Neptune, Venus and Uranus in Aquarius, being transited by the Sun, Saturn, Jupiter and Mercury. Natal Venus closely conjunct Neptune, with Uranus close by: Her appearance was beguiling — what beautiful bright colors in her hair and clothing! Her effervescent presence and delivery, her inspirational words (with references to the musical, Hamilton) fit this early Saturn/Jupiter in Aquarius moment perfectly.

Intrepid data collector Steve Stuckey just obtained a copy of her birth certificate: She was born at 4:52 pm in Santa Monica, CA. It’s always a thrill to get an accurate time, and I will make just a few observations. I am mostly excited to share the data with you all, as I know the chart of this charismatic individual is of great interest. (2)

Amanda Gorman

March 7, 1998; 4:52 p.m. PST

Santa Monica, CA (33N50 118W29)

Whole sign houses

Born in the day, Amanda has Virgo rising, Sun in Pisces and Moon in Cancer. Mercury, ruler of the first is at 29°24’ Pisces.

There are lots of ways to interpret Mercury at that degree, but I am immediately drawn to 29°24’ Pisces as it is on the Aries Point, that is 0° of the cardinal signs. To keep it simple: the Aries Point, (the interception between the equator and the ecliptic) or world axis, is considered in Uranian astrology to be a point that reaches the whole world. Planets there have a great potential to reach a wide public, and to receive input from the wider collective; it is thought of as a point of fame.

On another note, Mercury is in the bounds of Saturn: Gorman was born with a speech impediment which she worked very diligently to overcome. According to Wikipedia, she also “has an auditory processing disorder and is hypersensitive to sound.” (3)

Since she was born in the day, Jupiter is the benefic of sect. It is strongly placed in the angular 7th house and in its own sign, Pisces. Jupiter rules the 7th (other people, contracts, partnerships) and the 4th (home and parents). She was raised by a single mother who is a 6th grade English teacher and she has a twin sister. Gorman graduated cum laude from Harvard in 2020.

The Moon in at home in Cancer, and placed in 11th house of good fortune, benefactors and friends. I think the trine between the lights — the Sun in Pisces, Moon in Cancer — was demonstrated in part by what seemed to be her comfort and ease in such a very public spotlight. (Venus in Aquarius in the 6th is exactly trine to the MC.)

So much more to say, of course, but here are a few a few timing notes: She was 22 in January 2021, an 11th house year (profected from the Ascendant). The Moon in Cancer in the lord of the year for this enormous increase in public recognition. Also, at the inauguration, her progressed Moon was at 19°11’ Taurus (its exaltation), a partile sextile to the natal Moon.

Another significant year in her biography was 2017: In April, while at Harvard, she was the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate. She was 19, an 8th house profected year: Mars in rulership in Aries was lord of the year. Talk about a person in a hurry — the executive director of an organization she worked with “called her a ‘powerhouse’ and has joked that her ‘bio goes out of date every two weeks.’”

Forecasters take note: In 2017, she also said that she intends to run for president in 2036.

Amanda Gorman, March 7, 1998; 4:52 p.m., Santa Monica, CA. AA data, birth certificate obtained by Steven Stuckey.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amanda_Gorman

