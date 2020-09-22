Balance point: updates on the Libra Equinox

By Mary Plumb | September 21, 2020

The Sun moves into Libra on September 22 at 6:30 a.m. PDT (9:30 a.m. EDT; 2:30 p.m. GMT).

The equinox is one of the two sacred days in the year when the celestial equator is in perfect alignment with the Sun and all the influences upon our planet are at an equilibrium.

May we all have a quiet moment to listen for, or sense, the equipoise of this day and move on, more able to utilize composure and balance as it is most needed in the days ahead.

Here are some thoughts and inspirations on the astrology of the time – both the Virgo New Moon and the equinox.

Esoteric Healing is a YouTube channel where Sky offers this 37-minute talk which graciously speaks to The Last Moments of this RARE Astrology Transit: Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto retrograde in Capricorn.

(Although Jupiter went direct on September 13, the long implications of the transit are addressed.) “Let’s look back and hold space for ourselves as we spiritually move through one of the most pressurized times in human history. We still have a ways to go.”

Although we are a few days past the New Moon in Virgo (September 17), Becca Tarnas gives the aspect highlights for each day until the next New Moon: Transits for the Virgo-Libra Lunation. “The dominant alignment through the entire month is Mars retrograde in a square to the Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto stellium, which will be highlighted at hard angles by both Mercury and the Sun as the weeks progress. There is no denying the times are difficult and filled with uncertainty, and finding grace and equilibrium in the midst of the turmoil and heaviness can be challenging. Libra is a Venus-ruled sign, and if we find ourselves struggling or down-hearted, it can be important to remember our connections with loved ones and community.”

Classical Astrologer P. James Clark delineates the chart for the Autumnal Equinox 2020.“The Moon is in the 20th Lunar Mansion is with Antares, the Heart of the Scorpion and Watcher of the West. This reminds us that the stellar constellation is in fact Scorpio. She is in the Term of Jupiter and the Decan of Luna. This powerful presence on the Ascendant sets the tone for the chart as calculated for Greenwich. The fallen Jupiter is the Lord if the Ascendant in the Decan of Mars but the Term of Venus. It is a demanding chart and one that brings the call for justice and balance in an otherwise very hostile field. This Mansion is intense, but not without promise.”

(His written work is enhanced with beautiful illustrations.)

C*I*A Transmission — Libra Equinox panel: the next 3 months. Julija Simas of C*I*A hosts a panel on the astrology of the months ahead. This 2 hr. 15 min video features Laura Boomer-Trent on the physical/spiritual aspects of the Sun at this time. Liz Hathway looks at the charts of the U.S. presidential elections. Christos Archos considers the psychological landscape for the EU and humanity in general. Then the whole team looks at the Equinox Chart and the next three months, including lunations, eclipses and more.

Christina Rodenbeck at Oxford Astrologer has a short and elegant post: Astrology of Now: Poised. “…… this is the moment to look back at 2020 so far, pause, and weigh a few things in the scales. What have you gained and what have you lost? What is worth preserving and what is spoiled? How have you fared in this strange year? How heavy is your soul weighed against the feather of truth?”

Jude Cowell writes Stars Over Washington. One of her current articles (accompanied with her handwritten and extremely detailed chart) is DC Horoscope: Autumn Equinox 2020. She begins: “Well, here it is, the DC Horoscope of Autumn Equinox 2020, timed by the moment the Sun reaches 00 Libra 00:00 on Tuesday September 22nd at 9:30:31 am EDT with Scorpio rising in DC. Chart-ruler Mars (co-ruler Pluto) makes two applying aspects in the chart, a square to Saturn (1A36), then a square to co-ruler Pluto (4A27) and of course, a Rx chart-ruler ups the chances of delays and difficulties, temporary though they may be.”

Have a great week everyone.

