Dolly Parton’s gift…

By Mary Plumb | December 3, 2020

In April, Dolly Parton donated a $1 million to Vanderbilt University’s coronavirus research fund, “a critical boost in the early stages of coronavirus vaccine development.” (1)

On November 16th Moderna announced that its candidate for the vaccine was nearly 96% effective. Dolly Parton was immediately lauded for her efforts in helping rid the world of the virus.

Dolly Parton is a philanthropist, known in part for her work in literacy programs — but she often gives anonymously. The lunar eclipse on November 30th at 9° Gemini was within a few degrees of natal Uranus on the Midheaven.

Inner wheel: Dolly Parton

January 19, 1946

8:25 pm.m, CST

Sevierville, TN (35n41, 83W34)

Placidus houses, True node

Outer wheel: Nov. 16, 2020 (vaccine announced), Sunrise chart



No way was this going to be a private gift with the Midheaven being lit up by a Full Moon eclipse.

The Moon was also on the fixed star Aldebaran, the brightest star in the constellation Taurus. The eye of the bull, Aldebaran is one of the four Royal Stars of Persia known for bringing honors, success and reward. Bernadette Brady connects each of these four stars with a nemesis, or temptation, that will damage the impact of the star if not avoided. Brady connects Aldebaran with integrity and purity of intention.

Parton has the Moon and Ascendant in Virgo. Aside from the fact that Parton didn’t know about the vaccine results until the rest of us did, she “told the BBC on Tuesday that she was excited to hear her contribution provided a ‘little seed money that will hopefully grow into something great and help to heal this world.’” (An echo of Virgo’s innate modesty?)

The Sun, Venus and Mercury are in Capricorn in the 5th house. Maybe most widely known for her voice and performances, Parton is a stunningly prolific songwriter as well. Mercury, lord of the Ascendant, is in the 5th house of creativity with Sun and Venus. Mercury is on the fixed star Wega in the constellation of Lyra. The Greeks thought of the star as Orpheus’s lyre – it is connected to music and artistic talent (and hauntingly beautiful music), the ability to cast a spell, and charisma.

Adding a note from Hellenistic astrology, natal Mercury (15°30′ Capricorn) and natal Jupiter (26°35′ Libra) are each in the bounds of Venus, the benefic planet for a night birth. This shows that Venus sets the parameters, or the boundaries, within which Mercury and Jupiter function, strengthening the importance of Venus in her life.

I find it interesting that transiting Jupiter was on natal Venus (26°26′ Capricorn) all year — exact in April, June and December 2. (This will happen every 12 years, of course.)

Venus rules the Libra 2nd house of assets, and Jupiter is placed there. Venus is in charge of her money and placed in the 5th — she makes money though her creativity. Venus, as ruler of Libra, also receives Jupiter warmly there, and is disposed kindly towards him. This seems to be a mark of an ever-present and natural generosity with her assets, talents and creativity.

Parton has a long history of accomplishments and philanthropic acts. This particular act of generosity is a moment in time — a moment informed by Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto traipsing through Capricorn and crossing her Sun, Venus and Mercury. The world may be a bit beaten right now — and, no matter one’s opinion on Covid and vaccines — Dolly Parton gave us all a lift this week.

Footnotes

(1) All quotes from New York Times: Dolly Parton: Singer, Songwriter, Pandemic Savior?

(2) Dolly Parton, January 19, 1946, 8:25 pm.m, CST, Sevierville, TN (35n41, 83W34), Rodden AA.

Source: AstroDatabank

