Dolly Parton’s gift…
By Mary Plumb | December 3, 2020
In April, Dolly Parton donated a $1 million to Vanderbilt University’s coronavirus research fund, “a critical boost in the early stages of coronavirus vaccine development.” (1)
On November 16th Moderna announced that its candidate for the vaccine was nearly 96% effective. Dolly Parton was immediately lauded for her efforts in helping rid the world of the virus.
Dolly Parton is a philanthropist, known in part for her work in literacy programs — but she often gives anonymously. The lunar eclipse on November 30th at 9° Gemini was within a few degrees of natal Uranus on the Midheaven.
Inner wheel: Dolly Parton
January 19, 1946
8:25 pm.m, CST
Sevierville, TN (35n41, 83W34)
Placidus houses, True node
Outer wheel: Nov. 16, 2020 (vaccine announced), Sunrise chart
No way was this going to be a private gift with the Midheaven being lit up by a Full Moon eclipse.
The Moon was also on the fixed star Aldebaran, the brightest star in the constellation Taurus. The eye of the bull, Aldebaran is one of the four Royal Stars of Persia known for bringing honors, success and reward. Bernadette Brady connects each of these four stars with a nemesis, or temptation, that will damage the impact of the star if not avoided. Brady connects Aldebaran with integrity and purity of intention.
Parton has the Moon and Ascendant in Virgo. Aside from the fact that Parton didn’t know about the vaccine results until the rest of us did, she “told the BBC on Tuesday that she was excited to hear her contribution provided a ‘little seed money that will hopefully grow into something great and help to heal this world.’” (An echo of Virgo’s innate modesty?)
The Sun, Venus and Mercury are in Capricorn in the 5th house. Maybe most widely known for her voice and performances, Parton is a stunningly prolific songwriter as well. Mercury, lord of the Ascendant, is in the 5th house of creativity with Sun and Venus. Mercury is on the fixed star Wega in the constellation of Lyra. The Greeks thought of the star as Orpheus’s lyre – it is connected to music and artistic talent (and hauntingly beautiful music), the ability to cast a spell, and charisma.
Adding a note from Hellenistic astrology, natal Mercury (15°30′ Capricorn) and natal Jupiter (26°35′ Libra) are each in the bounds of Venus, the benefic planet for a night birth. This shows that Venus sets the parameters, or the boundaries, within which Mercury and Jupiter function, strengthening the importance of Venus in her life.
I find it interesting that transiting Jupiter was on natal Venus (26°26′ Capricorn) all year — exact in April, June and December 2. (This will happen every 12 years, of course.)
Venus rules the Libra 2nd house of assets, and Jupiter is placed there. Venus is in charge of her money and placed in the 5th — she makes money though her creativity. Venus, as ruler of Libra, also receives Jupiter warmly there, and is disposed kindly towards him. This seems to be a mark of an ever-present and natural generosity with her assets, talents and creativity.
Parton has a long history of accomplishments and philanthropic acts. This particular act of generosity is a moment in time — a moment informed by Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto traipsing through Capricorn and crossing her Sun, Venus and Mercury. The world may be a bit beaten right now — and, no matter one’s opinion on Covid and vaccines — Dolly Parton gave us all a lift this week.
Footnotes
(1) All quotes from New York Times: Dolly Parton: Singer, Songwriter, Pandemic Savior?
(2) Dolly Parton, January 19, 1946, 8:25 pm.m, CST, Sevierville, TN (35n41, 83W34), Rodden AA.
Source: AstroDatabank
4 Responses to "Dolly Parton’s gift…"
I just loved this write up of one of my favorite singers, Dolly Parton who I have followed for years, and your write up explained so well the character of this great and unassuming beautiful inside and out lady who as you you so accurately described modest note: when given praise her eyes always downcast and with a slight grin responds “oh well.” Thank you for sharing your very interesting chart analysis with me, I have always wondered what energies this lady had that made her so great in so many area with never a brag or word of her accomplishments thanks to you and Dolly you’re both delightful
x
BEVERLY BRADFORD
just great loved your explanation of her chart, sure does validate how the energy {planets} coincide with the heart and soul below, the story is in the heavens and thank you for putting it into words that bring us all some Christmas hope and happiness that God works through other people and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Thanks for the inspiration to you and Dolly
BEVERLY BRADFORD
Thank you so much, Beverly…
Thank you so much for honoring Dolly Parton with this post. She is such a great kind spirit and at times people that looked down on country music made fun of her. But she truly has a beautiful spirit and it is good that people in high places are honoring this gift we call Dolly Parton. She so talented in so many way.