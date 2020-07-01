Donald Trump Begins His Re-election Rallies

By Mary Plumb | July 1, 2020

From what I can see, President Trump hasn’t looked too happy lately. Prior to last week’s event in Tulsa, reports said that he had been eager to get back to live rallies and was excited about the first campaign event of the season. His political team had raised expectations by saying that a million people had requested tickets! The event in Tulsa, on Saturday, June 20th, with Neptune standing still in the sky (going retrograde on the 22nd), was a massive disappointment. Not only was the arena only one-third full, but the news also broke of a prank instigated on TikTok that tricked the campaign into counting requests for thousands of tickets which were ordered, although the purchaser never intended to show up. (A CNN opinion piece was titled: Trump’s Tulsa rally was a flop) (1) Event Planning 101: Avoid Neptune stations unless a prayer or devotional vigil intended to support restoration of the oceans’ health?

Photos of an exhausted-looking Trump returning to the White House went viral, and its not hard to project disillusionment, i.e., Neptune, onto his posture.

TMA Associate Editor Ray Grasse wrote a detailed and widely read blog on the President’s transits last year: Donald Trump and the Saturn–Pluto Conjunction. He wrote about the psychological implications of the President’s natal Venus–Saturn conjunction in Cancer (with its focus on family matters) and noted times in the upcoming year when transits would be significant.

Donald Trump

June 14, 1946

10:54 a.m. EDT

Jamaica, NY (40N41 73W48)

Placidus houses, True node

Some of the “trigger dates” Ray points out:

“On February 6, 2020, transiting Saturn opposes his natal Venus for the first of three times. Again, there may be a growing sense of social isolation and feelings of rejection, but it could also involve the spotlight being cast on his finances and real estate holdings, as well as those of his family members.

On February 13, Pluto opposes Trump’s natal Saturn precisely, activating his chart in a major way.

This same energy comes to a boil during the next station of Pluto, which goes retrograde on April 25 at 24º59’ Capricorn, very closely opposing Trump’s natal Venus and Saturn.

On July 12, Pluto again opposes Trump’s natal Saturn exactly.

On September 6, Saturn opposes Trump’s Venus for the second time.

Then, on September 29, Saturn stations direct at 25º20’ Capricorn, activating his natal Saturn–Venus by opposition.

Several days later, on October 4, Pluto stations direct at 22º29’ Capricorn, opposing his natal Saturn–Venus and prying open more previously buried secrets about his finances or personal life.”

One family matter that is arising now: Mary L. Trump, the president’s niece (who is a clinical psychologist) has written a book about her family, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. She is the 55-year-old daughter of Fred Trump Jr., brother of Donald and Robert, who died when Mary was 16. In 2000, she was part of a legal dispute over the will of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr. Simon & Schuster is scheduled to publish her book on July 28; the company’s description of the book “suggests it will draw heavily on her studies of family dysfunction, with Mary using her clinical background to dissect ‘a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse,’ including ‘the strange and harmful relationship between’ her late father and Donald Trump.” (2) Yikes! Painful family history, indeed.

Last week, on June 26, a New York surrogate’s court judge rejected an effort by Robert Trump to halt publication of Mary Trump’s book. The next day the family petitioned a second court to block publication; on June 30, a New York judge blocked publication, and on July 1 a judge lifted the restraining order that was blockage the book. For now, publication is scheduled to proceed. (75,000 copies have already been printed and the book was the fourth bestselling book on Amazon today.) (3) On June 30 transiting Mercury retrograde was conjunct the Sun at 9º Cancer; the President’s natal Mercury is 8º51’ Cancer suggesting how deeply personal this particular legal issue must be to him. Mercury retrograde will pass his natal Mercury on July 2, before going direct on July 12 at 5º Cancer. Stories from the family lineage are being re-visited or re-examined. Whether there is further public exposure remains to be seen. Transiting Mars (8º Aries) will square natal Mercury on July 13, right as Mercury goes direct; in the short term, the President’s fighting (and protective) instinct will remain strong.

This blog is a sketch of the President’s current transits. Do go back to Ray’s June 2019 blog for a more thorough picture, including this prescient observation: “To one extent or another, the horoscope of a national leader becomes that of the entire country he or she represents. Does this mean that Trump’s financial difficulties under these transits point to something ominous about the economic fortunes of the United States during this time? Much as I’d like to believe otherwise, I think it’s a reasonable possibility, and I will be watching the U.S. economy closely around the time of these transits.”

Thank you, Ray, for your camaraderie and your thoughts that inspired this blog.

Footnotes:

(1) CNN

(2) Washington Post

(3) CNN

