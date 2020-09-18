Hello TMA friends
By Mary Plumb | September 18, 2020
Some of you know that I am behind the curve with blog content. I left Ashland for a hiatus from the fires and bad air. I’m close to settling down enough to write something creative. And (for a complete change of pace!) here’s a webinar that I gave at the Astrology University a few years ago on Prince. Tony Howard just posted it on YouTube. (I took the photo in Brooklyn in 2017.)
Be well everyone. Stay safe out there.
Mary
Like what you see? Subscribe to The Mountain Astrologer
« TMA Weekly Blog Posts article list
One Response to "Hello TMA friends"
Commenters: set up your photo on gravatar.com
Mary, This is a welcome diversion into another train of thought, the realm of music, exploring the remarkably honest brilliance of Prince. Here is another aspect of what makes this world and the people in it worthy of celebration. Thank you for sharing your creative musings with us. Much appreciated!