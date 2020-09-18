Hello TMA friends

By Mary Plumb | September 18, 2020

Some of you know that I am behind the curve with blog content. I left Ashland for a hiatus from the fires and bad air. I’m close to settling down enough to write something creative. And (for a complete change of pace!) here’s a webinar that I gave at the Astrology University a few years ago on Prince. Tony Howard just posted it on YouTube. (I took the photo in Brooklyn in 2017.)

Be well everyone. Stay safe out there.

Mary

1 Comment »