Looking out and staying in: weekly blog suggestions





By Mary Plumb | March 31, 2020

Hello friends:

As we share these strange and troubling days of self-isolation, here are a few blogs with specific astrological content addressing the coronavirus.

And — in a bow to Venus’s last few days in Taurus, her sign of rulership — there are also some suggestions for bringing art and beauty into our days at home.

In his post, Coronavirus Pandemic, Jamie Partridge considers two critical events in the timeline of the outbreak. He looks at the date when the first person was diagnosed with Covid-19 (December 1, 2019), and also the time when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus to be a pandemic (March 11, 2020; 5:16 pm; Geneva, Switzerland). (One note: The March 11 chart has the asteroid Hygeia and fixed star Alcyone conjunct the Midheaven at 2°01’ Gemini.)

The author also looks at eclipses in his analysis. For example, the solar eclipse at 4° Capricorn on December 26, 2019 was conjunct Jupiter and trine to Uranus. “This is a good example of how Jupiter’s abundance can be a negative thing when it amplifies the growth of something nasty. The trine to Uranus has made this pandemic exciting, but also shocking. Still, we can hope that the panic and disruption cease as quickly as it started.”

Alex Miller’s Coronavirus: Astrology of an Outbreak looks at the chart for January 7, 2020, the date when the cause of a new strain of contagious illness was isolated and named by the Chinese government. In his assessment, Miller uses asteroids China, Hubei, and Wuhan (the country, province, and city where the coronavirus was first seen); “Apollo, Asclepius, Panacea, and Chiron as health-related; and Koronis, as closest to ‘corona.’”

He also notes that asteroid Hygeia is stationary at 27° Taurus, “exactly conjoined TNO Sedna. Together, these may be providing the best medical advice we have at this stage for preventing the virus’s spread. Hygeia relates to sanitation and frequent handwashing, carrying and discarding of soiled tissues from sneezes and nose- blowing, etc., is crude but effective defense.”

New York City astrologer Karen Christino has written 1918 Flu vs. COVID-19 , focusing on the difference of her city’s response to the two deadly events. She looks at the “dynamic horoscope” for the New York City horoscope “with Jupiter rising in Libra: it’s well known for its focus on business, publishing, and the arts. The Sun conjoining the 4th house in Capricorn reminds us that many make their homes here, too, and the t-square with Jupiter in Libra and the Midheaven in Cancer creates a lively, active place. Four planets in Sagittarius put the emphasis on communications and the value of its ports and many immigrants. Venus and Jupiter are in mutual reception and dispose of all the other planets, making New York a rather large and successful

On the important subject of the arts coming into our living rooms, TMA publisher Kate Sholly found this for us: Beginning on April 2, The National Theater in London will show a new play, free to watch for a week.

The Metropolitan Opera is offering free nightly streams. “The third week of our free Nightly Opera Streams offers a wide range of musical and theatrical flavors — from the infectious comedy of Rossini’s classic Il Barbiere di Sivigliato the epitome of the bel canto style in Bellini’s Norma and the grand drama of Verdi’s monumental Don Carlo.”

Here’s the Week 3 (March 30 – April 5) schedule.

And here is a collection of virtual tours and online exhibits of over 2500 museums and galleries from around the world. Google Arts & Culture curated the collection, which includes the British Museum in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, and the Guggenheim in New York City.

Be well everyone, stay safe.

5 Comments »