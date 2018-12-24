Season’s Blessings and Love
By Mary Plumb | December 24, 2018
The TMA staff sends all friends, family, neighbors and loved ones – near and far, known and unknown – our warmest wishes for a safe, happy Solstice season and a New Year that is bright with unbounded hope and unvarnished dreams coming true!
Thank you for your loyal support for TMA and we look forward to traveling in 2019 with each and every one of you.
Tem, Kate, Nan, Linda K., Mary, Jan, Sara, Linda B., Rae and Ann
Photo by Jeremy Gallman/Unsplash
Like what you see? Subscribe to The Mountain Astrologer
« TMA Weekly Blog Posts article list
One Response to "Season’s Blessings and Love"
Commenters: set up your photo on gravatar.com
Thank YOU for your dedication to our craft and creating a consistently fine product. Aloha, Carla Sharp