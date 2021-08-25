September’s Top Five Astro-Events

Receive TMA's new blog posts in your email inbox

By Michael O'Reilly | August 25, 2021

1. The New Moon in Virgo takes place on the 6th and marks an unusual new beginning since it’s exactly (to the minute) trine Uranus. The coming month is favorable for implementing new tech devices, designs, apps, and innovative programs into your daily work routine or professional role. Take advantage of this phase by getting rid of clutter, refining your diet and exercise regime, and organizing your files and paperwork. Satisfaction comes from cleaning up your act, doing a good job, and being helpful to those in need. This New Moon is especially favorable for those with their Sun, Moon, Ascendant, or ruling planet at 12º-14º of any sign.



2. Ceres is trioctile (135º) Pluto on the 8th and this combination is a strong and potentially emotionally difficult influence from the 4th to 13th. The challenge presented is one of loss and letting go, which can manifest in personal relationships, job circumstances, residential moves, and actual end of life transitions. Ceres-Pluto aspects are often active during natural disasters, which may indicate peaking Covid infections, ongoing wildfires on the West Coast, and an unsettling hurricane season on the East Coast. With Ceres in Gemini, find the mental attitude that knows every ending has a new beginning. Express your empathy with those who are experiencing separation or loss.



3. Saturn and Neptune are in a tight octile (semi-square or 45º aspect), but they never quite become partile since Saturn is slowing down to turn direct in October. Fantasy, delusion, and deception (Neptune) mix freely with practical plans, traditional structures, and sources of security (Saturn); wishful thinking may interfere with a realistic approach. The misery index tends to trend up as Neptune dissolves the structures that shape our lives. Lack of meaningful work can provide inspiration to find something better. Avoid over-indulgence in drugs and/or alcohol. Remain flexible while respecting personal space and keeping others’ expectations at arm’s length.

4. Black Moon Lilith trines Saturn on the 21st, producing a healthy social environment from the 14th through 27th. Saturn in Aquarius demands respect for social distance and mask protocols, and makes sure that friends and acquaintances are vaccinated. Black Moon Lilith in Gemini adds sparkling wit and conversation to keep things interesting. This duo is a beneficial contra-indication to the more negative feelings of the Saturn-Neptune aspect in effect all month. Find someone to play with; have a recreational excursion. The two weeks of this astro-event are especially favorable for all creative pursuits, as your ideas and inspirations (Lilith) can be put into presentable form (Saturn).



5. Mercury turns retrograde on the 27th while forming a square to Pluto. Expect to be mentally focused from the 22nd into early October under this dynamic, either working out a dilemma, researching, or otherwise delving into mysteries. Beware of obsessive behavior, especially the kind where you play and re-play scenarios in your head with no new insights or resolution. Since the Sun is simultaneously octile Venus, your thoughts may turn to romance under this influence. Perhaps an ex returns, or you find yourself fixated on someone who is unavailable. The Sun octile Venus as Mercury turns retrograde marks a good time to touch bases with distant loved ones.

graphic: Gustav Klimt’s The Virgin (1913). Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel

Bio: Michael O’Reilly is a professional astrologer and counselor specializing in the use of political and evolutionary astrology. His recently published book, The Ultimate Book of Astrology Books, is a collection of book reviews he wrote for Dell Horoscope magazine between 1993 and 2020. Visit his website at www.neptunecafe.com or email him at wolfstar3@aol.com

2 Comments »