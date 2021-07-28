Top Five Astro-Events for August

By Michael O'Reilly | July 28, 2021

1. The Sun and Mercury bridge the Saturn-Uranus square from the 1st through 7th. When faster planets connect a tight but not exact outer planet dynamic, this is known as “translating the light.” It makes the challenges inherent in the Saturn-Uranus square come to life during this interval, especially if you have prominent placements in 9º-11º and/or 13º-15º of the fixed signs. Although the final Saturn-Uranus square is months away, events in early August may prove to be just as earth-shaking. Things break, accidents happen. Unavoidable conflicts and dilemmas require immediate attention. On the plus side, breakthroughs are possible.

2. Ceres conjoins Black Moon Lilith on the 8th, but these two are united from the 1st through 13th. Their combination is a mixed blessing, depending on mental clarity and ability to distinguish truth from fiction. Ceres in Gemini nurtures self and others through intelligence, helpful information, and clear communication. Lilith in Gemini can be a trickster — full of deception, fantasies, and delusions — but also capable of spontaneous insights and brilliant commentary. Watch out for phishing scams, and help others by countering misinformation. Stay centered at this time through meditation or yoga to avoid scattered energies.



3. Mars is trioctile (135º) Pluto on the 14th, and a potent factor from the 10th through 15th. This intensely energizing duo can push many to accomplish much in this interval, while others may be more interested in defeating their rivals or competitors. For those with interesting work, this phase will bring much satisfaction for jobs well done. “Cleaning up” may become an operational phrase, whether that means cleaning up your personal habits, living space, or making progress in your professional world. Beware of individuals using sheer brute force or violence, and you can be sure the headlines will be full of such incidents.

4. Jupiter octiles (semisquares) Chiron on the 18th, a terrific combination for finding answers to longstanding health issues and other nagging problem areas. Since these two are currently moving relatively slowly, they’re within interactive orb for the entire month, but especially from the 8th through 26th. Chiron in Aries looks for independent solutions to chronic health issues, and Jupiter may inspire looking outside traditional or mainstream medicine. The Chiron-Jupiter interaction can find healing in a group setting. Another facet of this Jupiter-Chiron dynamic is how outsiders fit into networks. Welcome wounded souls, find an open-minded group.



5. Uranus turns retrograde on the 19th, marking an unusually historic turning point in social, political, and financial developments. Uranus in Taurus puts the emphasis on global warming and the extreme weather events that will likely be intense around this time. Financial trends may become unusually volatile, perhaps bringing a market reversal. With Uranus precisely quincunx the U.S. Saturn, institutional powers are due for a shake-up, especially within the oil and gas industry. Longstanding political traditions – such as the congressional filibuster – are poised to be overturned. Some celebrity marriages may be breaking up as Mother Earth is waking up in surprising ways.

