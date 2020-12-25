A very wealthy woman….

By Mary Plumb | December 24, 2020



MacKenzie Scott was married to Jeff Bezos from 1993 to 2019. She worked closely with her husband to develop Amazon and the $38 billion divorce settlement made her the third-wealthiest woman in the world.

A month after the divorce, MacKenzie signed the Giving Pledge, an organization whose “stated goal is to inspire the wealthy people of the world to give at least half of their net worth to philanthropy, either during their lifetime or upon their death.” (1)

In 2020, she has given over $4 billion in gifts to a range of organizations. Her philanthropy has been unusual, not only in how “quickly and without much hoopla” she choose the nonprofits to help, but also selecting organizations that are often over-looked in philanthropic circles. (2) The traditionally Black institutions, Morehouse College and Howard University, community colleges, women-led organizations and non-profits focused on racial equality, LGBTQ equality, democracy and climate change are some of the 384 organizations (from each state, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.) that were gifted this year.

When she first announced her intentions, Scott wrote: “There’s no question in my mind that anyone’s personal wealth is the product of a collective effort, and of social structures which present opportunities to some people, and obstacles to countless others.” (3)

MacKenzie Scott has the Sun in Aries ruling the Leo 5th house; the Moon in Taurus is Lord of the Cancer 4th, both luminaries are in their signs of exaltation. There are five planets in Taurus in the 2nd house — the sign of money in the house of money.

MacKenzie Scott

April 7, 1970

6:20 a.m. PST

San Francisco, CA

(all charts: Whole sign houses, True node)



With Aries rising, the chart ruler Mars is at 22°15′ Taurus. This is on the fixed star Capulus, the right hand of Perseus raising a sword to slay Medusa. Capulus is connected to strong, direct, focused energy.

Venus in her home sign Taurus, conjunct the exalted Moon is powerfully magnetizing. The first seven degree of Taurus are also Venus’s bounds; both Venus and Moon are in these degrees, thus, both are even more graced with Venus’s significations.

Venus rules the Taurus 2nd house of money and the Libra 7th of partners — the husband is tied to the wealth.

She was married on September 4, 1993. Transits that day show Mars (1st Lord) and Jupiter (8th Lord) exactly conjunct at 15° Libra in her 7th. Using profections (from the Ascendant), she was 23 and in a 12th house year, making Jupiter the Lord of the Year. Natal Jupiter is in the 8th house of money shared and gained from partnership.

Biwheel: Inner: Scott, natal; Outer: Sunrise chart, wedding day, September 4, 1993.



When the couple announced their divorce on January 9, 2019, transiting Mars was 5°45′ Aries (in the 1st) opposite Uranus in 7th. Transiting Uranus was at 28° Aries, exactly conjunct the Ascendant.

Biwheel: Inner: Scott, natal; Outer: Sunrise chart, divorce announcement, January 9, 2019.



She was 48, a 1st house year; with Aries rising, Mars is the Lord of the Year. I love the image of Mars, always important for her as Lord of the Ascendant and Sun, and empowered by Capulus’s fierceness and will to cut through the red tape, shall we say, to get something meaningful accomplished.

Scott was born during the day, so the Sun in Aries is the sect light. Placed just above the horizon, the Sun in the 18th degree is one degree away from the 19th, the exalted degree. This is commanding sense of individuality and expressiveness, connected to the Leo 5th house of children and creativity. A mother of four (three sons and an adopted daughter from China), she is author who won an American Book Award in 2006 for her novel, The Testing of Luther Albright. She also founded an anti-bullying organization, Bystander Revolution, in 2014, another echo of Mars/Capulus.

The prenatal solar eclipse, set for the place of birth can hint at the overarching themes and purpose of the life. A month before her birth there was a total solar eclipse at 16°44’ Pisces.

Prenatal solar eclipse: March 7, 1970, 9:42 a.m. PST, San Francisco, CA



The chart has 26° Taurus rising (fixed star Algol), with Venus on her degree of exaltation, 27° Pisces. The Pisces stellium is in the 11th of social concerns; the ruler Jupiter also rules the 8th house of joint resources and is placed in the 7th of marriage. Again, a fortuitous connection between money and resources, philanthropy and partnerships.

